Police Blotter: Customer allegedly dines and dashes in Kalama Tuesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Stolen vehicle — Washington State Patrol officers Tuesday arrested Nathaniel Blough, 29, of Tacoma on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving, hit-and-run, and driving with a suspended license.
Rape — Cowlitz County Sheriff's officers Tuesday arrested a Silver Lake man on suspicion of child rape, child molestation and incest. (Editor’s note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of crimes involving children until suspects are charged to ensure a child isn’t identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)
Stolen vehicle — Longview Police deputies Wednesday arrested Jason Lilienthal, 43, of Longview on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County Sheriff's officers Wednesday arrested Alannah Porter, 28, of Longview on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and driving without a license.
Stolen vehicle — Castle Rock Police deputies Tuesday arrested Kyle Wolff, 35, of Longview on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property and possession of another person's identity.
Fraud — A Kelso woman told the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office Tuesday that she lost $4,000 in a phone scam.
Fraud — A Longview resident told the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office Tuesday that their mother's bank account was hacked.
Assault
- 200 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Related to event on Nov. 7.
- 200 block of Scott Avenue, Woodland. Tuesday.
Burglary
- 1800 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Tuesday. Appliances reported stolen from home.
- 600 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Residential burglary.
Theft
- 1200 block of Woodside Drive, Longview. Tuesday. Car battery stolen.
- 600 block of Frontage Road, Kalama. Tuesday. Customer ate without paying.
- Kessler Boulevard and Hemlock Street, Longview. Tuesday. Catalytic converter stolen, witness identified vehicle suspect left in.
- 900 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Items stolen from yard after resident was evicted.
- 200 block of 24th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Woman agreed to buy purse but handed over an empty envelope.
Vandalism/Malicious Mischief
- 2200 block of 46th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Front door of business reportedly smashed in.
- Florida Street and 7th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Rocks and beer thrown at passing vehicle.
Vehicle Prowl
- 100 block of Solomon Road, Kelso. Tuesday.
- 3000 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Tuesday. Suspects attempted to steal motorcycle from carport.