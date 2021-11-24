Police Blotter: Customer allegedly dines and dashes in Kalama Tuesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Stolen vehicle — Washington State Patrol officers Tuesday arrested Nathaniel Blough, 29, of Tacoma on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving, hit-and-run, and driving with a suspended license.

Rape — Cowlitz County Sheriff's officers Tuesday arrested a Silver Lake man on suspicion of child rape, child molestation and incest. (Editor’s note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of crimes involving children until suspects are charged to ensure a child isn’t identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)

Stolen vehicle — Longview Police deputies Wednesday arrested Jason Lilienthal, 43, of Longview on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County Sheriff's officers Wednesday arrested Alannah Porter, 28, of Longview on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and driving without a license.

Stolen vehicle — Castle Rock Police deputies Tuesday arrested Kyle Wolff, 35, of Longview on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property and possession of another person's identity.

Fraud — A Kelso woman told the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office Tuesday that she lost $4,000 in a phone scam.

Fraud — A Longview resident told the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office Tuesday that their mother's bank account was hacked.

Assault

200 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Related to event on Nov. 7.

200 block of Scott Avenue, Woodland. Tuesday.

Burglary

1800 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Tuesday. Appliances reported stolen from home.

600 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Residential burglary.

Theft

1200 block of Woodside Drive, Longview. Tuesday. Car battery stolen.

600 block of Frontage Road, Kalama. Tuesday. Customer ate without paying.

Kessler Boulevard and Hemlock Street, Longview. Tuesday. Catalytic converter stolen, witness identified vehicle suspect left in.

900 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Items stolen from yard after resident was evicted.

200 block of 24th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Woman agreed to buy purse but handed over an empty envelope.

Vandalism/Malicious Mischief

2200 block of 46th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Front door of business reportedly smashed in.

Florida Street and 7th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Rocks and beer thrown at passing vehicle.

Vehicle Prowl

100 block of Solomon Road, Kelso. Tuesday.

3000 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Tuesday. Suspects attempted to steal motorcycle from carport.

