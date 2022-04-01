Police Blotter: Cowlitz County Sheriff's Offices deputies arrest man on suspicion of money laundering

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Child molestation — Kelso police officers Thursday arrested a 25-year-old from Rainier on suspicion of first-degree child molestation. (Editor’s note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of crimes involving children until suspects are charged to ensure a child isn’t identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)

Theft, trespassing — Cowlitz County deputies Thursday arrested Jared Ray Rider, 18, of Woodland, on suspicion of third-degree theft, second-degree criminal trespassing and first-degree trafficking stolen property.

Money laundering — Cowlitz County deputies Thursday arrested Joshua Lloyd Wilber, 31, of Portland, on suspicion of money laundering, second-degree identity theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and forgery.

