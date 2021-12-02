Police Blotter: Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies arrest Longview man on suspicion of child molestation

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Child molestation — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Tuesday arrested a 20-year-old Longview man on suspicion of first-degree child molestation and resisting arrest. (Editor's note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of sex crimes until suspects are charged to ensure alleged victims aren't identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Monday arrested Cody James Lynn Williams, 23, of Vancouver, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and driving with a suspended license.

Arson

700 block of 11th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Someone threw lighter fluid and a Zippo lighter at the door, which was briefly on fire. Believe suspect is an upset customer.

Burglaries

900 block of Crestline Drive, Longview. Monday. No suspect information, but resident has a list of items taken.

6400 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Gate lock broken and a truck with a trailer on scene.

700 block of Park Street, Woodland. Monday. Two empty cash lock boxes taken from shed.

Stolen vehicles

100 Monterey Drive, Kelso. Monday. Gold 2000 Toyota Camry. Washington BTG1020. Vehicle has a dent on the driver's side and a sun roof.

800 block of Dougherty Drive, Castle Rock. Monday. White Chevrolet Cruz. Washington BXL8915. Tinted windows and polished chrome wheels.

500 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Monday. White 2005 Dodge Dakota pickup. No plates, temporary license in the back window. Red Milwaukie toolbox in the bed, dent on the passenger side near the front and rear door separation. Cellphone in the vehicle.

3100 block of Florida Street, Longview. Monday. Brown 2000 Toyota Camry. Washington AXJ0773.

Thefts

3100 block of Columbia Heights Road, Longview. Monday. Heat pump taken from outside the back of the building. Copper tubing cut on two other units. Damage and loss will be several thousand dollars.

500 block of Cook Ferry Road, Castle Rock. Monday. Four batteries taken from camp trailers over the past month.

100 block of Sunnyside Drive, Kelso. Monday. Yamaha TTR50 kids dirt bike taken.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

400 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Known suspect broke a mirror off a vehicle.

3100 block of Dover Street, Longview. Monday. Two men threw glass bottles and broke them in the street.

2700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Cargo locks cut off cargo trailer over the weekend. Two items missing.

400 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Monday. Tires slashed.

900 block of Delaware Street, Longview. Monday. Back electric box opened using a screwdriver. ID and drug pipe left behind.

Vehicle prowls

5000 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Spare key fob, hammock, two Iconic Industries custom AR10 lower receivers, four Thunder tactical AR15 80% lower receivers and clothing stolen.

800 block of Dougherty Drive, Castle Rock. Monday. Purse with ID, debit card, EBT food card and WIC card taken.

800 block of Dougherty Drive, Castle Rock. Monday. Car battery and two Samsung cellphones taken, worth about $500.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.