Police Blotter: Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies arrest Kelso man on suspicion of second-degree rape

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Rape — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Tuesday arrested an 18-year-old Kelso man on suspicion of second-degree rape and indecent liberties.
Assault — Longview police Tuesday arrested Michelle Dawn Hawn, 48, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault and malicious mischief.
Drugs — Longview police Tuesday arrested Jesse Michael Irwin, 46, of Vancouver on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Burglary — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Tuesday arrested Curtis John Matherson, 35, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree burglary and second-degree assault.
Theft
• 100 block of Misty Mountain Road, Kelso. Tuesday. Ruger rifle missing.
Vandalism
• 200 block of Holcomb Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Man smashed windows of a Honda Accord.
• 500 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Vehicle window broken sometime overnight.
Vehicle prowl
• 3100 block of Maryland Street, Longview. Tuesday. Binoculars and Ralph Lauren perfume taken overnight.