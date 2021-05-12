 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Blotter: Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies arrest Kelso man on suspicion of second-degree rape
web only
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies arrest Kelso man on suspicion of second-degree rape

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Rape — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Tuesday arrested an 18-year-old Kelso man on suspicion of second-degree rape and indecent liberties. 

Assault — Longview police Tuesday arrested Michelle Dawn Hawn, 48, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault and malicious mischief. 

Drugs — Longview police Tuesday arrested Jesse Michael Irwin, 46, of Vancouver on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. 

Burglary — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Tuesday arrested Curtis John Matherson, 35, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree burglary and second-degree assault. 

Theft

• 100 block of Misty Mountain Road, Kelso. Tuesday. Ruger rifle missing. 

Vandalism

• 200 block of Holcomb Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Man smashed windows of a Honda Accord. 

• 500 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Vehicle window broken sometime overnight. 

Vehicle prowl

• 3100 block of Maryland Street, Longview. Tuesday. Binoculars and Ralph Lauren perfume taken overnight. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden hosts 'big four' Congressional leaders at WH

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News