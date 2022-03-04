 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Cowlitz County deputies arrest two people Thursday with suspected stolen vehicles

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's officers Thursday arrested Rosa Bognacki, 59, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of violating a no contact order and assault.

Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's officers Thursday arrested Kevin Reid, 44, of Longview, on suspicion of felony assault and violating a protection order.

Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff's officers Thursday arrested Mark Entler, 50, of Kelso, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff's officers Thursday arrested Melissa Remick, 44, of Rainier, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and driving with a suspended license.

People are also reading…

Eluding police  Kelso police officers Thursday arrested Johnny Vancil, 29, of Rainier, on suspicion of attempting to elude police, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

Fraud — Fraudulent card actions were reported to the Castle Rock Police Department on Thursday.

Burglary

  • 2200 block of Green Mountain Road, Kalama. Thursday. Barn burglary.

Thefts

  • 300 block of Vine Street, Kelso. Thursday. Heat pump system stolen, related vandalism.
  • 500 block of First Street, Kelso. Thursday.

Vehicle prowls

  • 100 block of Settler Lane, Kalama. Thursday. Mailbox key stolen and vehicle prowl.
  • 1400 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Thursday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the terrifying moment a leopard sprints down the street with people nearby

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News