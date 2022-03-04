Police Blotter: Cowlitz County deputies arrest two people Thursday with suspected stolen vehicles

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's officers Thursday arrested Rosa Bognacki, 59, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of violating a no contact order and assault.

Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's officers Thursday arrested Kevin Reid, 44, of Longview, on suspicion of felony assault and violating a protection order.

Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff's officers Thursday arrested Mark Entler, 50, of Kelso, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff's officers Thursday arrested Melissa Remick, 44, of Rainier, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and driving with a suspended license.

Eluding police — Kelso police officers Thursday arrested Johnny Vancil, 29, of Rainier, on suspicion of attempting to elude police, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

Fraud — Fraudulent card actions were reported to the Castle Rock Police Department on Thursday.

Burglary

2200 block of Green Mountain Road, Kalama. Thursday. Barn burglary.

Thefts

300 block of Vine Street, Kelso. Thursday. Heat pump system stolen, related vandalism.

500 block of First Street, Kelso. Thursday.

Vehicle prowls

100 block of Settler Lane, Kalama. Thursday. Mailbox key stolen and vehicle prowl.

1400 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Thursday.

