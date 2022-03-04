Police Blotter: Cowlitz County deputies arrest two people Thursday with suspected stolen vehicles

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's officers Thursday arrested Rosa Bognacki, 59, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of violating a no contact order and assault.
Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's officers Thursday arrested Kevin Reid, 44, of Longview, on suspicion of felony assault and violating a protection order.
Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff's officers Thursday arrested Mark Entler, 50, of Kelso, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff's officers Thursday arrested Melissa Remick, 44, of Rainier, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and driving with a suspended license.
Eluding police — Kelso police officers Thursday arrested Johnny Vancil, 29, of Rainier, on suspicion of attempting to elude police, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.
Fraud — Fraudulent card actions were reported to the Castle Rock Police Department on Thursday.
Burglary
- 2200 block of Green Mountain Road, Kalama. Thursday. Barn burglary.
Thefts
- 300 block of Vine Street, Kelso. Thursday. Heat pump system stolen, related vandalism.
- 500 block of First Street, Kelso. Thursday.
Vehicle prowls
- 100 block of Settler Lane, Kalama. Thursday. Mailbox key stolen and vehicle prowl.
- 1400 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Thursday.