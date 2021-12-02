Police Blotter: Copper wiring, checks stolen Wednesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Fugitive — Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies Wednesday arrested Dameon Phillip Anderson, 35, of Kelso, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice, resisting arrest and a warrant for being a fugitive from justice.

Taking a vehicle without permission, malicious mischief — Kelso police Wednesday arrested Regina Marie Claxton, 61, of Tacoma, on suspicion of second-degree taking a vehicle without permission and second-degree malicious mischief.

Stolen vehicle, theft — Longview police Wednesday arrested Jeremiah James Hughes, 36, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and second-degree theft.

Failure to register — Longview police Wednesday arrested Jeremy Dean Layton, 41, of Longview, on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender and five warrants for contempt of court.

Burglaries

5000 block of Meeker Drive, Kalama. Wednesday.

300 block of Dupont Drive, Kalama. Wednesday. Fence cut.

1100 block of Forest Hill Estate, Longview. Wednesday. Mountain bike.

Thefts

400 block of Barnes Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Copper wiring from heaters.

1200 block of Spruce Street, Longview. Wednesday. Checks stolen from mail.

1600 block of 22nd Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Plywood.

3000 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Cigarettes and more than $300 worth of scratch-off tickets.

1000 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Purse.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

100 block of Redpath Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Tires slashed.

100 block of Center Street, Longview. Wednesday. Pot thrown through door.

100 block of Love Court, Longview. Wednesday. Propane tank thrown through window.

300 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Occurred Nov. 30, reported Wednesday. Windshield wipers bent and broken.

Vehicle prowls

100 block of Home Court, Kelso. Wednesday.

19th Avenue and Hudson Street, Longview. Wednesday.

