 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Copper wiring, checks stolen Wednesday

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Fugitive — Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies Wednesday arrested Dameon Phillip Anderson, 35, of Kelso, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice, resisting arrest and a warrant for being a fugitive from justice.

Taking a vehicle without permission, malicious mischief — Kelso police Wednesday arrested Regina Marie Claxton, 61, of Tacoma, on suspicion of second-degree taking a vehicle without permission and second-degree malicious mischief.  

Stolen vehicle, theft — Longview police Wednesday arrested Jeremiah James Hughes, 36, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and second-degree theft. 

Failure to register — Longview police Wednesday arrested Jeremy Dean Layton, 41, of Longview, on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender and five warrants for contempt of court. 

Burglaries

  • 5000 block of Meeker Drive, Kalama. Wednesday. 
  • 300 block of Dupont Drive, Kalama. Wednesday. Fence cut.
  • 1100 block of Forest Hill Estate, Longview. Wednesday. Mountain bike. 

People are also reading…

Thefts

  • 400 block of Barnes Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Copper wiring from heaters. 
  • 1200 block of Spruce Street, Longview. Wednesday. Checks stolen from mail. 
  • 1600 block of 22nd Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Plywood. 
  • 3000 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Cigarettes and more than $300 worth of scratch-off tickets. 
  • 1000 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Purse.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 100 block of Redpath Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Tires slashed.  
  • 100 block of Center Street, Longview. Wednesday. Pot thrown through door. 
  • 100 block of Love Court, Longview. Wednesday. Propane tank thrown through window. 
  • 300 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Occurred Nov. 30, reported Wednesday. Windshield wipers bent and broken.  

Vehicle prowls

  • 100 block of Home Court, Kelso. Wednesday. 
  • 19th Avenue and Hudson Street, Longview. Wednesday. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bald eagles put on annual show at Conowingo Dam

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News