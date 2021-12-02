Police Blotter: Copper wiring, checks stolen Wednesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Fugitive — Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies Wednesday arrested Dameon Phillip Anderson, 35, of Kelso, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice, resisting arrest and a warrant for being a fugitive from justice.
Taking a vehicle without permission, malicious mischief — Kelso police Wednesday arrested Regina Marie Claxton, 61, of Tacoma, on suspicion of second-degree taking a vehicle without permission and second-degree malicious mischief.
Stolen vehicle, theft — Longview police Wednesday arrested Jeremiah James Hughes, 36, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and second-degree theft.
Failure to register — Longview police Wednesday arrested Jeremy Dean Layton, 41, of Longview, on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender and five warrants for contempt of court.
Burglaries
- 5000 block of Meeker Drive, Kalama. Wednesday.
- 300 block of Dupont Drive, Kalama. Wednesday. Fence cut.
- 1100 block of Forest Hill Estate, Longview. Wednesday. Mountain bike.
Thefts
- 400 block of Barnes Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Copper wiring from heaters.
- 1200 block of Spruce Street, Longview. Wednesday. Checks stolen from mail.
- 1600 block of 22nd Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Plywood.
- 3000 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Cigarettes and more than $300 worth of scratch-off tickets.
- 1000 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Purse.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 100 block of Redpath Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Tires slashed.
- 100 block of Center Street, Longview. Wednesday. Pot thrown through door.
- 100 block of Love Court, Longview. Wednesday. Propane tank thrown through window.
- 300 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Occurred Nov. 30, reported Wednesday. Windshield wipers bent and broken.
Vehicle prowls
- 100 block of Home Court, Kelso. Wednesday.
- 19th Avenue and Hudson Street, Longview. Wednesday.