POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Company pickup truck reported stolen in Woodland on Tuesday

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Firearm possession — Cowlitz County sheriff's officers Tuesday arrested Joseph Casario, 29, address unknown, on suspicion of unlawful possession of a gun.

Assault and malicious mischief — Longview police Tuesday arrested Zachary Rogers, 24, of Kelso, on suspicion of malicious mischief, third-degree assault, harassment and resisting arrest.

Fire assist

  • 4000 block of Dike Road, Woodland. Tuesday. RV evacuated over concern about possible carbon monoxide leak.

Assaults

  • 2900 block of Douglas Street, Longview. Tuesday. Man sitting in car outside skate park allegedly made threats and spit on person who asked why he was there.
  • 200 block of Cypress Street, Longview. Tuesday.

Burglary

  • 2200 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Tuesday. Commercial burglary including dirt bike.

Stolen vehicles

  • 2300 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Tuesday. Gray 1994 Nissan 4x4 pickup. WA B13313L. Business logos on the doors and missing tailgate.
  • 800 block of Third Avenue, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Silver 2012 Hyundai Elantra. Later seen in Lewis County.

Thefts

  • Nelson Avenue and North Maple Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Missing mail found in middle of the street.
  • 100 block of Sparks Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Wallet stolen after it fell on ground.
  • 6100 block of Willow Grove Road, Longview. Tuesday. Package stolen from front porch.
  • 200 block of Hillsdale Road, Woodland. Tuesday. Propane tanks.
  • 400 block of Haussler Road, Kelso. Tuesday. Money taken from bank account.
  • 1776 Court, Longview. Tuesday. From a shop.
  • 30th Avenue and Washington Way, Longview. Tuesday. Items possibly stolen from year.
  • 1600 block of Arkansas Street, Longview. Tuesday. CPAP machine.
  • 2700 block of Garfield Street, Longview. Tuesday. Possible porch theft.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 1000 block of A Street, Woodland. Tuesday. Possible attempt to break into truck.

Vehicle prowls

  • 200 block of Carolina Street, Longview. Tuesday. Front differential cover stolen from car.
  • 3500 block of Oak Street, Longview. Tuesday.

