Police Blotter: Class ring stolen Wednesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Assault — Longview police on Wednesday arrested Christian Mackenzie Thompson, 24, of Kelso, on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Burglary
- 3100 block of Ohio Street, Longview. Wednesday. CDs and a class ring.
Stolen vehicle
- 500 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. White 2021 Ford Ranger. FL AFBW18.
Theft
- 900 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Mail.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 1100 block of Fifth Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Windshield broken.
Vehicle prowl
- 200 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Wednesday.