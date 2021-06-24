 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Class ring stolen Wednesday
POLICE BLOTTER

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault — Longview police on Wednesday arrested Christian Mackenzie Thompson, 24, of Kelso, on suspicion of second-degree assault. 

Burglary

  • 3100 block of Ohio Street, Longview. Wednesday. CDs and a class ring. 

Stolen vehicle

  • 500 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. White 2021 Ford Ranger. FL AFBW18. 

Theft

  • 900 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Mail. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 1100 block of Fifth Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Windshield broken. 

Vehicle prowl

  • 200 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. 

