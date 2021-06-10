Police Blotter: Chromebook stolen from vehicle Wednesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Attempt to elude, possession of a stolen vehicle — Washington State Patrol troopers Wednesday arrested Austin Ramsey Cornelson, 34, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of attempt to elude and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Oviedo Camacho Alberto, 25, of Vancouver, on suspicion of possession of felony drugs with intent to sell.

Fraud — A Longview business owner reported an attempted scam to Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies Wednesday after a man called the subject's construction company, asked for a quote, and asked if the company would run a credit card for $13,000 and give him the extra $8,000 over the quoted price.

Fraud — A Longview man called Longview police Wednesday after someone called him pretending to be a police officer investigating a credit card scam case and asked the man to confirm his credit card information.

Thefts