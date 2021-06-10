 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Chromebook stolen from vehicle Wednesday
Police Blotter: Chromebook stolen from vehicle Wednesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Attempt to elude, possession of a stolen vehicle — Washington State Patrol troopers Wednesday arrested Austin Ramsey Cornelson, 34, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of attempt to elude and possession of a stolen vehicle.  

Drugs  Longview police Wednesday arrested Oviedo Camacho Alberto, 25, of Vancouver, on suspicion of possession of felony drugs with intent to sell. 

Fraud — A Longview business owner reported an attempted scam to Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies Wednesday after a man called the subject's construction company, asked for a quote, and asked if the company would run a credit card for $13,000 and give him the extra $8,000 over the quoted price. 

Fraud — A Longview man called Longview police Wednesday after someone called him pretending to be a police officer investigating a credit card scam case and asked the man to confirm his credit card information. 

Thefts

  • 3100 block of Dike Road, Woodland. Occurred May 17, reported Wednesday. Tools worth $1,700. 
  • 200 block of 27th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Two bikes worth about $1,000. 
  • 700 block of Washington Way, Longview. Wednesday. Money. 
  • 4400 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Cellphone, other items. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 200 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Wednesday. Fence cut. 
  • 200 block of Beech Street, Longview. Wednesday. Bullet holes in walls. 

Vehicle prowl

  • 1400 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Chromebook. 

