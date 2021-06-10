Police Blotter: Chromebook stolen from vehicle Wednesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Attempt to elude, possession of a stolen vehicle — Washington State Patrol troopers Wednesday arrested Austin Ramsey Cornelson, 34, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of attempt to elude and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Oviedo Camacho Alberto, 25, of Vancouver, on suspicion of possession of felony drugs with intent to sell.
Fraud — A Longview business owner reported an attempted scam to Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies Wednesday after a man called the subject's construction company, asked for a quote, and asked if the company would run a credit card for $13,000 and give him the extra $8,000 over the quoted price.
Fraud — A Longview man called Longview police Wednesday after someone called him pretending to be a police officer investigating a credit card scam case and asked the man to confirm his credit card information.
Thefts
- 3100 block of Dike Road, Woodland. Occurred May 17, reported Wednesday. Tools worth $1,700.
- 200 block of 27th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Two bikes worth about $1,000.
- 700 block of Washington Way, Longview. Wednesday. Money.
- 4400 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Cellphone, other items.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 200 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Wednesday. Fence cut.
- 200 block of Beech Street, Longview. Wednesday. Bullet holes in walls.
Vehicle prowl
- 1400 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Chromebook.