POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Checks reported stolen from Castle Rock mailbox, one cashed

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault — Longview officers Monday arrested Victor James Hobbs, 32, of Vader, on suspicion of second-degree assault. 

 Assault

  • 1200 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of man spitting on a person in front of a store. 

Burglaries

  • 5400 block of West Side Highway, Castle Rock. Monday. Report of chainsaw and battery charger taken from a shop attached to a residence.
  • 100 block of River Ridge Lane, Kalama. Monday. Report of burglary over the weekend at a tow yard.  
  • 400 block of 29th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of person returning home to find back door kicked in. 

Stolen vehicle

  • 200 block of Boardwalk Way, Kelso. Monday. White 2007 Chevrolet 2500 four-door truck. Washington C32090A.

Thefts

  • 3400 block of West Side Highway, Castle Rock. Monday. Report of checks stolen from mailbox and $450 cashed. 
  • 3000 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Report of juvenile breaking into an office. 
  • 1000 block of Hemlock Street, Longview. Monday. Report of mail stolen.
  • 500 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Monday. Report of tip jar stolen. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 300 block of Frontage Road, Kalama. Monday. Report of damage to gas pump.
  • 1900 block of 33rd Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of tires slashed. 
  • 600 block of 30th Avenue, Longview. Monday. 

 

