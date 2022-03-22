Police Blotter: Checks reported stolen from Castle Rock mailbox, one cashed

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Assault — Longview officers Monday arrested Victor James Hobbs, 32, of Vader, on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Assault
- 1200 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of man spitting on a person in front of a store.
Burglaries
- 5400 block of West Side Highway, Castle Rock. Monday. Report of chainsaw and battery charger taken from a shop attached to a residence.
- 100 block of River Ridge Lane, Kalama. Monday. Report of burglary over the weekend at a tow yard.
- 400 block of 29th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of person returning home to find back door kicked in.
Stolen vehicle
- 200 block of Boardwalk Way, Kelso. Monday. White 2007 Chevrolet 2500 four-door truck. Washington C32090A.
Thefts
- 3400 block of West Side Highway, Castle Rock. Monday. Report of checks stolen from mailbox and $450 cashed.
- 3000 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Report of juvenile breaking into an office.
- 1000 block of Hemlock Street, Longview. Monday. Report of mail stolen.
- 500 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Monday. Report of tip jar stolen.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 300 block of Frontage Road, Kalama. Monday. Report of damage to gas pump.
- 1900 block of 33rd Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of tires slashed.
- 600 block of 30th Avenue, Longview. Monday.