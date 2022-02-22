Police Blotter: Checkbook reported stolen from vehicle Monday in Kelso while owner walked dog at park

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Theft — Longview officers Monday arrested Ryan Arthur MacArthur, 32, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree theft, second-degree vehicle prowl and third-degree malicious mischief.
Fraud — A Castle Rock woman reported Monday her Social Security number had been used to open an account with Montgomery Ward and purchased items were sent to Alabama.
Assault
- 5300 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. A woman reported a man held a gun to her head in December.
Burglaries
- 1000 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Bike reported stolen from locked garage of residence.
- 1000 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Monday. Residential burglary reported, as well as missing French bulldog.
Stolen vehicles
- 1000 block of Cloverdale Road, Kalama. Monday. Red-orange 2012 KTM 250 SX-F motorcycle. VIN VBKMXH433CM174995.
- 600 block of First Avenue, Kelso. Monday. White 2018 T550 Bobcat skid-steer loader on a black 24-foot flatbed trailer. Trailer license 01277AC.
- 300 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Monday. Black 1997 Jeep Cherokee. Washington CAC4339. White mountain sticker on rear window.
- 4000 block of Rosewood Street, Longview. Monday. Black metal 6-foot homemade utility trailer.
Thefts
- 100 block of Diamond Drive, Castle Rock. Monday. Report of watching a surveillance footage of someone stealing a catalytic converter off a truck parked at the reporting party's home.
- 400 block of Hansen Road, Woodland. Monday. Report of a man taking a gas can from the reporting party's property.
- 400 block of White Road, Castle Rock. Monday.
- 100 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Monday. Report of man taking two cans of propane bottles from a store.
- 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of a man taking an automotive power pack.
- Todd Road and Rob Road, Kalama. Monday. Report of possible catalytic converter stolen off vehicle at a park and ride.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 2600 block of 48th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of three tires slashed, valued at $600.
Vehicle prowls
- 100 block of Solomon Road, Kelso. Monday. Report of headlight and items taken from inside vehicle.
- 1800 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Monday. Report of a checkbook taken from a vehicle parked at a park while owner walking his dog.
- 700 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of a man breaking into a vehicle and taking items.
- 1800 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Monday.
- 1900 block of Belmont Loop, Woodland. Monday.