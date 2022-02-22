 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Checkbook reported stolen from vehicle Monday in Kelso while owner walked dog at park

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Theft — Longview officers Monday arrested Ryan Arthur MacArthur, 32, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree theft, second-degree vehicle prowl and third-degree malicious mischief. 

Fraud — A Castle Rock woman reported Monday her Social Security number had been used to open an account with Montgomery Ward and purchased items were sent to Alabama. 

Assault

  • 5300 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. A woman reported a man held a gun to her head in December. 

Burglaries

  • 1000 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Bike reported stolen from locked garage of residence. 
  • 1000 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Monday. Residential burglary reported, as well as missing French bulldog. 

Stolen vehicles

  • 1000 block of Cloverdale Road, Kalama. Monday. Red-orange 2012 KTM 250 SX-F motorcycle. VIN VBKMXH433CM174995.
  • 600 block of First Avenue, Kelso. Monday. White 2018 T550 Bobcat skid-steer loader on a black 24-foot flatbed trailer. Trailer license 01277AC.
  • 300 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Monday. Black 1997 Jeep Cherokee. Washington CAC4339. White mountain sticker on rear window. 
  • 4000 block of Rosewood Street, Longview. Monday. Black metal 6-foot homemade utility trailer. 

Thefts

  • 100 block of Diamond Drive, Castle Rock. Monday. Report of watching a surveillance footage of someone stealing a catalytic converter off a truck parked at the reporting party's home.
  • 400 block of Hansen Road, Woodland. Monday. Report of a man taking a gas can from the reporting party's property. 
  • 400 block of White Road, Castle Rock. Monday. 
  • 100 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Monday. Report of man taking two cans of propane bottles from a store. 
  • 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of a man taking an automotive power pack.
  • Todd Road and Rob Road, Kalama. Monday. Report of possible catalytic converter stolen off vehicle at a park and ride. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 2600 block of 48th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of three tires slashed, valued at $600.

Vehicle prowls

  • 100 block of Solomon Road, Kelso. Monday. Report of headlight and items taken from inside vehicle. 
  • 1800 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Monday. Report of a checkbook taken from a vehicle parked at a park while owner walking his dog.
  • 700 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of a man breaking into a vehicle and taking items.
  • 1800 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Monday. 
  • 1900 block of Belmont Loop, Woodland. Monday. 

