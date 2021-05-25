Police Blotter: Catalytic convertors reported stolen from Longview, Woodland Monday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Contraband, failure to appear — Kelso police Monday arrested Jacob Andrew Mosteller, 37, of Woodland, on suspicion of introducing a contraband substance to jail, failure to appear on a charge of third-degree driving without a license and a warrant for contempt of court.
Stolen property, forgery — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Monday arrested Kendra Dawn Piper, 28, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree possession of stolen property, possessing another's identification, forgery, second-degree theft and making or possessing vehicle theft tools.
Stolen vehicles
• 900 block of Tennant Way, Longview. Occurred over weekend, reported Monday. White 2016 Dodge Ram 3500. WA C56640J.
Thefts
• 500 block of West Side Highway, Castle Rock. Occurred Friday, reported Monday. $30 bottle of CBD oil for dogs taken from mail.
• 1200 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday.
• 2300 block of Columbia Heights Road, Longview. Occurred Saturday, reported Monday. Three catalytic converters stolen worth about $3,750.
• 600 block of Peardale Lane, Longview. Monday. Two large flower pots.
• 400 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Monday. Generator.
• 1200 block of Atlantic Avenue, Woodland. Monday. Catalytic convertor worth about $1,200.
Vehicle prowls
• 2600 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kelso. Monday.
• 500 block of Fifth Street, Woodland. Occurred Friday, reported Monday.