Police Blotter: Catalytic converters stolen in Longview, Woodland
POLICE BLOTTER

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Failure to register — Longview police Tuesday arrested Thomas Earl Rudolph Cogdill, 43, of unknown residence on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender. 

Stolen vehicle

• 2800 block of Maple Street, Longview. Tuesday. Red 1996 Honda Civic. Washington BUW8530. 

Thefts

• 6300 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kalama. Tuesday. Carton of cigarettes valued at $89 taken. 

• 800 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Someone in a red Ford Explorer took mail from the resident's mailbox. 

• 900 block 16th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Catalytic converter taken, likely overnight. 

• 600 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Two juveniles took a package off the neighbors' front porch, but threw it and ran away when the resident said she was calling the police. 

• 2100 block of Grove Street, Longview. Tuesday. Blue bike stolen overnight. 

• 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue, Woodland. Tuesday. Suspect took a camera. 

• 1500 block of Guild Road, Woodland. Tuesday. Catalytic converters taken from two vehicles. Suspect on camera. 

• 1400 block of Pacific Avenue, Woodland. Tuesday. Catalytic converter taken from one vehicle, cut but not removed from another. 

Vandalism

• 600 block of Pekin Road, Woodland. Tuesday. Wood fence boards kicked down overnight. 

• 1700 bock of Down River Drive, Woodland. Tuesday. Between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. someone shot a window on the north end of the building. 

Vehicle prowl

• 1300 block of Pekin Road, Woodland. Tuesday. Colt Mark IV .45 stainless steel semi-automatic handgun and two six-round magazines stolen. 

