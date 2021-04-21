Police Blotter: Catalytic converters stolen in Longview, Woodland

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Failure to register — Longview police Tuesday arrested Thomas Earl Rudolph Cogdill, 43, of unknown residence on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender.
Stolen vehicle
• 2800 block of Maple Street, Longview. Tuesday. Red 1996 Honda Civic. Washington BUW8530.
Thefts
• 6300 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kalama. Tuesday. Carton of cigarettes valued at $89 taken.
• 800 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Someone in a red Ford Explorer took mail from the resident's mailbox.
• 900 block 16th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Catalytic converter taken, likely overnight.
• 600 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Two juveniles took a package off the neighbors' front porch, but threw it and ran away when the resident said she was calling the police.
• 2100 block of Grove Street, Longview. Tuesday. Blue bike stolen overnight.
• 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue, Woodland. Tuesday. Suspect took a camera.
• 1500 block of Guild Road, Woodland. Tuesday. Catalytic converters taken from two vehicles. Suspect on camera.
• 1400 block of Pacific Avenue, Woodland. Tuesday. Catalytic converter taken from one vehicle, cut but not removed from another.
Vandalism
• 600 block of Pekin Road, Woodland. Tuesday. Wood fence boards kicked down overnight.
• 1700 bock of Down River Drive, Woodland. Tuesday. Between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. someone shot a window on the north end of the building.
Vehicle prowl
• 1300 block of Pekin Road, Woodland. Tuesday. Colt Mark IV .45 stainless steel semi-automatic handgun and two six-round magazines stolen.