Police Blotter: Catalytic converters stolen in Longview, Woodland

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Failure to register — Longview police Tuesday arrested Thomas Earl Rudolph Cogdill, 43, of unknown residence on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender.

Stolen vehicle

• 2800 block of Maple Street, Longview. Tuesday. Red 1996 Honda Civic. Washington BUW8530.

Thefts

• 6300 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kalama. Tuesday. Carton of cigarettes valued at $89 taken.

• 800 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Someone in a red Ford Explorer took mail from the resident's mailbox.

• 900 block 16th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Catalytic converter taken, likely overnight.

• 600 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Two juveniles took a package off the neighbors' front porch, but threw it and ran away when the resident said she was calling the police.