POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Catalytic converters stolen in Kalama and Kelso on Wednesday

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Malicious mischief, burglary, vehicle prowling — Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies on Wednesday arrested Brian Anthony Carlos, 46, of Astoria, on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief, second-degree burglary and second-degree vehicle prowling. 

Burglaries

  • 6200 block of West Side Highway, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Items from barn. 
  • 11600 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. 

Stolen vehicles

  • 100 block of Shintaffer Street, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Blue and white 1992 Chevy truck. 
  • 700 block of Third Street, Woodland. Wednesday. Grey 2017 Toyota truck and Canine and Feline Grooming trailer. Vehicle plate BMM6457. 

Thefts

  • 7400 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kalama. Wednesday. Tire. 
  • 2500 block of Hendrickson Drive, Kalama. Wednesday. Catalytic converters.  
  • 600 block of Royal Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Catalytic converter. 
  • 1000 block of Dale Street, Woodland. Wednesday. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 200 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. 
  • 3000 block of Pershing Way, Longview. Wednesday. Vehicle damaged. 
  • 800 block of Second Street, Woodland. Wednesday. 
  • 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue, Woodland. Broken window. 

Vehicle prowl

  • 100 block of Kalama River Road, Kalama. Wednesday. Attempted to take catalytic converter. 

