Police Blotter: Catalytic converters stolen in Kalama and Kelso on Wednesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Malicious mischief, burglary, vehicle prowling — Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies on Wednesday arrested Brian Anthony Carlos, 46, of Astoria, on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief, second-degree burglary and second-degree vehicle prowling.
Burglaries
- 6200 block of West Side Highway, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Items from barn.
- 11600 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday.
Stolen vehicles
- 100 block of Shintaffer Street, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Blue and white 1992 Chevy truck.
- 700 block of Third Street, Woodland. Wednesday. Grey 2017 Toyota truck and Canine and Feline Grooming trailer. Vehicle plate BMM6457.
Thefts
- 7400 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kalama. Wednesday. Tire.
- 2500 block of Hendrickson Drive, Kalama. Wednesday. Catalytic converters.
- 600 block of Royal Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Catalytic converter.
- 1000 block of Dale Street, Woodland. Wednesday.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 200 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday.
- 3000 block of Pershing Way, Longview. Wednesday. Vehicle damaged.
- 800 block of Second Street, Woodland. Wednesday.
- 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue, Woodland. Broken window.
Vehicle prowl
- 100 block of Kalama River Road, Kalama. Wednesday. Attempted to take catalytic converter.