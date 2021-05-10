Police Blotter: Catalytic converters stolen from 6 Woodland buses Friday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Harassment, cyber stalking, attempted murder — Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Adam Judah Diggins, 44, of Happy Valley, Ore., on suspicion of felony harassment, cyber stalking and first- or second-degree attempted murder.

Violating protection order — Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies Friday arrested David Dail Harlan Jr., 37, of Kelso on suspicion of two counts of violating a protection order and failing to appear on a count of third-degree driving without a license.

Criminal trespass, possessing stolen property — Longview police Friday arrested Skyler James Vickery Morrison, 25, of Toledo on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal trespass, possessing drug paraphernalia, possessing stolen property and second-degree theft.