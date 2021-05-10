Police Blotter: Catalytic converters stolen from 6 Woodland buses Friday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Harassment, cyber stalking, attempted murder — Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Adam Judah Diggins, 44, of Happy Valley, Ore., on suspicion of felony harassment, cyber stalking and first- or second-degree attempted murder.
Violating protection order — Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies Friday arrested David Dail Harlan Jr., 37, of Kelso on suspicion of two counts of violating a protection order and failing to appear on a count of third-degree driving without a license.
Criminal trespass, possessing stolen property — Longview police Friday arrested Skyler James Vickery Morrison, 25, of Toledo on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal trespass, possessing drug paraphernalia, possessing stolen property and second-degree theft.
Felony harassment, malicious mischief — Woodland police Saturday arrested Justin Robert Buck, 40, of Woodland on suspicion of felony harassment and third-degree malicious mischief.
Violating protection order — Longview police Saturday arrested Joel Andrew Walkes Sr., 66, of Kelso on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Fugitive — Longview police Sunday arrested Stacy Charles Comer, 52, of Longview on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Assault, obstructing, disorderly — Longview police Sunday arrested Douglas Eugene Mann, 39, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault, obstructing a public servant, disorderly conduct and first-degree criminal trespassing.
Discharging a firearm, unlawful imprisonment — Longview police Sunday arrested Michael James Wood, 34, of Longview on suspicion of aiming and discharging a firearm and unlawful imprisonment.
Burglaries
• 1400 block of Cloverdale Road, Kalama. Friday. Cement mixer, Stihl chainsaw, weedeater, Skil circular saw, Makita impact drill, pressure washer.
• 200 block of Chapman Road, Castle Rock. Friday.
• 400 block of Monroe Street, Ryderwood. Saturday.
• 2000 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Saturday.
• 900 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Sunday.
Vehicle thefts
• 1100 block of 10th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Red Honda Civic. WA BRW9427.
Thefts
• 5100 block of West Side Highway, Castle Rock. Friday. 100-foot extension cord, wire. Valued at $300.
• 3200 block of Nichols Boulevard, Longview. Friday. Leaf blower.
• 900 block of Frazier Lane, Woodland. Friday. Six catalytic converters from three buses. Cost: $3,000 per bus to fix.
• 1300 block of Woodside Street, Woodland. Sunday. Bike.
Vandalism
• 500 block of China Garden Road, Kalama. Friday.
• 400 block of Suthard Road, Castle Rock. Saturday.
• 300 block of Second Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Glass door shot out.
• Block of South Third Avenue and Maple Street, Kelso. Sunday. Tires damaged.
• Block of 14th Avenue and Hudson Street, Longview. Sunday. Windows broken.
• 200 block of 25th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Hole put in wall.
Vehicle prowls
• 1100 block of Coal Creek Road, Longview. Friday.
• 700 block of 11th Avenue, Longview. Friday.