Police Blotter: Catalytic converters reported stolen in Woodland Monday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Forgery, criminal impersonation — Longview police Monday arrested Raven Brianne Groat, 25, of Longview, on suspicion of criminal impersonation, forgery and a felony contempt of court warrant.
Fugitive — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Monday arrested Micah Andrew Shea, 40, of Kelso, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Burglaries
- 4700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Commercial burglary.
- 700 block of Grade Street, Kelso. Monday. Burglary occurred Sunday. Unknown suspect.
- 200 block of Cypress Street, Longview. Monday. Known suspect.
Stolen vehicles
- 9000 block of Willow Grove Road, Longview. Monday. White with a multicolored graffiti-style wrap 1993 Malibu Echelon 20-foot inboard ski boat. Stolen sometime after 5 p.m. from the dock. Worth $20,000.
- 1700 block of 30th Avenue, Longview. Light blue 1990 Honda Accord. Washington BQJ9644. Dent in the front left corner and bottom of the doors painted primer gray. Stickers on the driver's side rear door window.
Thefts
- 100 block of Front Avenue, Castle Rock. Monday. Cellphone stolen.
- 800 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Monday. Medication stolen in April.
- 38000 block of Lakeshore Drive, Woodland. Monday. Fence cut and catalytic converter stolen over the weekend.
- 1400 block of Pacific Avenue, Woodland. Monday. Catalytic converters stolen from four vehicles.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 1700 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Monday. Malicious mischief to vehicle window.