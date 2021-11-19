Police Blotter: Catalytic converters, packages, bike stolen Wednesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Delivering a pistol to a minor, unlawful firearm — Longview police on Wednesday arrested David Trevor Batchelor, 54, of Cathlamet, on suspicion of delivering a pistol to a minor, possession of an unlawful firearm, firearm transfer or sale violation and unlawful firearms and parts contraband.

Obstruction, fugitive — Woodland police on Wednesday arrested Shaquille Laray Brown, 28, of Vancouver, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice, obstructing a public servant and driving without a license.

Fugitive from justice, failure to appear — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday arrested Micah Andrew Shea, 40, of Kelso, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice and failure to appear on charges of violating a no-contact order, obstructing a public servant, resisting arrest, first-degree criminal trespass, third-degree theft, third-degree driving without a license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock.

Burglaries

4500 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday.

3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Five code readers, valued at $760. Broken glass door, $1,000 in damage.

Thefts

100 block of Rainbow Heights Road, Kelso. Wednesday. Packages.

100 block of Carlon Loop Road, Longview. Wednesday. Yellow Giant kid’s mountain bike. Value $400.

Pacific Way and Lone Oak Road, Longview. Wednesday. License plate, car rack and large steel plate.

200 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Catalytic converter.

400 block of 14th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Catalytic converter.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

100 block of George Taylor Road, Silver Lake. Wednesday.

1500 block of Carroll Road, Kelso. Wednesday. Car spray painted.

1900 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Wednesday.

600 block of First Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Car damaged.

Vehicle prowls

South Third Avenue and Oak Street, Kelso. Wednesday.

2800 block of Field Street, Longview. Wednesday. Black and teal 9mm handgun.

