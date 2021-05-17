 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Castle Rock woman arrested Saturday on suspicion of assault
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Castle Rock woman arrested Saturday on suspicion of assault

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Lisa Lynn Reed, 52, of Castle Rock on suspicion of second-degree assault. 

Burglary

• 1000 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Friday. Theft of property by a known suspect. 

Thefts

• 1100 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Theft of mail. 

• 1400 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Catalytic converter taken. 

• 200 block of River Ridge Lane, Kalama. Saturday. Mail taken. 

• 600 block of Fifth Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Tires taken from vehicle while owner was on vacation. 

• 600 block of Scott Avenue, Woodland. Saturday. Catalytic converter taken from a 1990 Ford F250. 

• 200 block of Empress Road, Woodland. Sunday. Flag worth about $100 taken. 

• 100 block of Hawthorne Street, Kelso. Sunday. Theft of mail. 

• 400 block of Seventh Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Truck engine taken. 

• 400 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Sunday. Wallet taken. 

• 300 block of Beech Street, Longview. Sunday. Dirt bike taken overnight. 

• 100 block of Bozarth Avenue, Woodland. Sunday. Multiple post office boxes broken into and mail taken overnight. 

Vandalism

• 500 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Friday. Man on a bike breaking mirrors off cars. 

• 1000 block of Front Avenue, Castle Rock. Saturday. Someone kicked open the back door and damaged a three-wheeler on the porch. 

• 900 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Gate damaged. 

Vehicle prowl

• 1400 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Purse taken from vehicle.

