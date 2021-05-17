Police Blotter: Castle Rock woman arrested Saturday on suspicion of assault

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Lisa Lynn Reed, 52, of Castle Rock on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Burglary

• 1000 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Friday. Theft of property by a known suspect.

Thefts

• 1100 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Theft of mail.

• 1400 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Catalytic converter taken.

• 200 block of River Ridge Lane, Kalama. Saturday. Mail taken.

• 600 block of Fifth Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Tires taken from vehicle while owner was on vacation.

• 600 block of Scott Avenue, Woodland. Saturday. Catalytic converter taken from a 1990 Ford F250.

• 200 block of Empress Road, Woodland. Sunday. Flag worth about $100 taken.