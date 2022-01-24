 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Castle Rock residents Saturday report burglary, theft of safe containing $25,000

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault — Castle Rock police Saturday arrested Ezekeal Thomas Eldridge, 22, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of second-degree assault. 

DUI, attempt to elude — Longview police Sunday arrested Andrew Dwight McCann, 39, of unknown residence, on suspicion of attempting to elude, felony driving under the influence and reckless endangerment. 

Burglaries

  • 1400 block of Schaffran Road, Castle Rock. Saturday. Someone broke into the residence between 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and stole a jewelry box and a safe containing $25,000 in cash, silver and gold, and a Springfield .45 handgun.
  • 500 block of Park Street, Woodland. Sunday. At about 3 a.m., a hooded and masked man broke out the back window, trashed the kitchen area, took the register and broke gumball machines for the coins inside.

People are also reading…

Stolen vehicles

  • 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Black 2017 Bentley Bentayga with black rims. Stolen from the Walmart parking lot. 
  • 900 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. White Ford Ranger. Washington C28320S. Tail gate down with a large piece of plywood in the truck bed. 

Thefts

  • 1400 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Saturday. License plates stolen. Washington BRX1731.
  • 3100 block of Washington Way, Longview. Saturday. Donation jar taken. 
  • 800 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Boost Coolpad phone stolen. 
  • 3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Sunday. Employee suspected of multiple small incidents of under paying or taking property without paying for it. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 1200 block of 11th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Known suspect kicked in the vehicle back window. 
  • 100 block of Hillshire Drive, Woodland. Saturday. Truck back window broken out, another vehicle has a cracked windshield and another truck has a broken window. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

AI strikes again! Apparently mice have facial expressions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News