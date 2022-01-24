Police Blotter: Castle Rock residents Saturday report burglary, theft of safe containing $25,000

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Assault — Castle Rock police Saturday arrested Ezekeal Thomas Eldridge, 22, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of second-degree assault.
DUI, attempt to elude — Longview police Sunday arrested Andrew Dwight McCann, 39, of unknown residence, on suspicion of attempting to elude, felony driving under the influence and reckless endangerment.
Burglaries
- 1400 block of Schaffran Road, Castle Rock. Saturday. Someone broke into the residence between 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and stole a jewelry box and a safe containing $25,000 in cash, silver and gold, and a Springfield .45 handgun.
- 500 block of Park Street, Woodland. Sunday. At about 3 a.m., a hooded and masked man broke out the back window, trashed the kitchen area, took the register and broke gumball machines for the coins inside.
Stolen vehicles
- 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Black 2017 Bentley Bentayga with black rims. Stolen from the Walmart parking lot.
- 900 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. White Ford Ranger. Washington C28320S. Tail gate down with a large piece of plywood in the truck bed.
Thefts
- 1400 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Saturday. License plates stolen. Washington BRX1731.
- 3100 block of Washington Way, Longview. Saturday. Donation jar taken.
- 800 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Boost Coolpad phone stolen.
- 3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Sunday. Employee suspected of multiple small incidents of under paying or taking property without paying for it.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 1200 block of 11th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Known suspect kicked in the vehicle back window.
- 100 block of Hillshire Drive, Woodland. Saturday. Truck back window broken out, another vehicle has a cracked windshield and another truck has a broken window.