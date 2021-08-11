Police Blotter: Castle Rock Police use Taser while detaining assault suspect Tuesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Assault — Longview Police Department officers Wednesday arrested Austen Huffman, 21, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Stolen vehicle and firearm possession — Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office deputies Tuesday arrested Tanner Lewis, 21, of Portland, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and a stolen firearm.
Assault — Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office deputies Tuesday arrested Philip Tallman, 34, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of third-degree assault, resisting arrest and malicious mischief. Tallman allegedly broke through a window of a family's apartment before fleeing. Castle Rock Police reported using a Taser to detain the suspect after he fought with police and bit a Castle Rock officer.
Fraud — Kelso Police Department officers Tuesday responded to a report of someone using a stolen checkbook.
Burglaries
- 100 block of Hansen Road, Toutle. Tuesday. Multiple items taken in break-in over the weekend.
- 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Suspect in custody after trespassing into store and filling a cart with multiple items.
Stolen vehicle
- 2200 block of 48th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Red 1994 Eagle Talon. WA plates BLJ4282.
Thefts
- 300 block of Grant Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Resident stole $80 from woman's purse.
- 1600 block of Kessler Boulevard, Longview. Tuesday. Woman stole scrubs and clipboard from PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, walked through hospital with them and later ditched clothes by Lake Sacajawea.
- 100 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Tuesday. Wallet stolen from purse while owner was shopping.
- 300 block of Fifth Street, Woodland. Tuesday. Former employee charging purchases to the company.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 1400 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Tuesday. Property owner claims residents of nearby homeless camp cut through their fence.