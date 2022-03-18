 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Castle Rock man arrested Thursday by Longview police on suspicion of harassment

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault — Longview officers Thursday arrested Dezaray Rose Brittain, 34, of an unknown address, on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Harassment — Longview officers Thursday arrested Ronald Carl Ellis Jr., 49, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of felony harassment, using a weapon to intimidate and first-degree criminal trespass. 

Synthetic substance — Longview officers Thursday arrested Keith Allen Kordenat, 49, of Longview, on suspicion of selling or manufacturing a synthetic substance.

Synthetic substance — Longview officers Thursday arrested Amelia Marie Ripkey, 38, of Redwood City, California, on suspicion of selling or manufacturing a synthetic substance.

Burglary

  • 100 block of Wilson Drive, Kalama. Thursday. Report of commercial burglary. 

Thefts

  • 5300 block of Mount Solo Road, Longview. Thursday. Report of phone theft. 
  • 300 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Thursday. 

Vehicle prowls

  • South Fifth Avenue and Mill Street, Kelso. Thursday.
  • 100 block of Industrial Way, Longview. Thursday. Report of lunchbox and other items taken from vehicle. 
  • 300 block of Lolo Trail Avenue, Woodland. Thursday. 

