Police Blotter: Castle Rock man arrested Thursday by Longview police on suspicion of harassment

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Assault — Longview officers Thursday arrested Dezaray Rose Brittain, 34, of an unknown address, on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Harassment — Longview officers Thursday arrested Ronald Carl Ellis Jr., 49, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of felony harassment, using a weapon to intimidate and first-degree criminal trespass.
Synthetic substance — Longview officers Thursday arrested Keith Allen Kordenat, 49, of Longview, on suspicion of selling or manufacturing a synthetic substance.
Synthetic substance — Longview officers Thursday arrested Amelia Marie Ripkey, 38, of Redwood City, California, on suspicion of selling or manufacturing a synthetic substance.
Burglary
- 100 block of Wilson Drive, Kalama. Thursday. Report of commercial burglary.
Thefts
- 5300 block of Mount Solo Road, Longview. Thursday. Report of phone theft.
- 300 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Thursday.
Vehicle prowls
- South Fifth Avenue and Mill Street, Kelso. Thursday.
- 100 block of Industrial Way, Longview. Thursday. Report of lunchbox and other items taken from vehicle.
- 300 block of Lolo Trail Avenue, Woodland. Thursday.