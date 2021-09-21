Police Blotter: Castle Rock man arrested on cyberstalking charge Monday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Cyberstalking — Cowlitz County Sheriff's officers Monday arrested Alan Neuneker, 46, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of felony cyberstalking and domestic violence.
Fraud — Cowlitz County Sheriff's officers responded to a fraud report on the 500 block of Morse Street in Ryderwood.
Fraud — Kelso Police Department deputies responded to a fraud report on the 500 block of Allen Street in Kelso.
Burglaries
- 1000 block of Pekin Road, Woodland. Monday. Commercial burglary.
- 2200 block of Parrott Way, Kelso. Monday. Commercial burglary.
- 900 block of Tennant Way, Longview. Monday. Three catalytic converters stolen from vehicles. Owner says business previously has been hit and plans to offer reward for information.
- 3500 block of Hoehne Avenue, Longview. Monday. Commercial burglary.
Thefts
- 100 block of Grant Street, Kelso. Monday. Phone fell from top of car and was stolen.
- 3100 block of Maryland Street. Longview. Catalytic converter stolen.
- 200 block of 26th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Phone stolen, relative suspected.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 900 block of 11th Avenue, Longview. Tire popped by known suspect.
Vehicle prowl
- 100 block of Maddock Place, Longview. Vehicle broken into overnight.