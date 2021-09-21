 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Castle Rock man arrested on cyberstalking charge Monday
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Castle Rock man arrested on cyberstalking charge Monday

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Cyberstalking — Cowlitz County Sheriff's officers Monday arrested Alan Neuneker, 46, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of felony cyberstalking and domestic violence.

Fraud — Cowlitz County Sheriff's officers responded to a fraud report on the 500 block of Morse Street in Ryderwood.

Fraud — Kelso Police Department deputies responded to a fraud report on the 500 block of Allen Street in Kelso.

Burglaries

  • 1000 block of Pekin Road, Woodland. Monday. Commercial burglary.
  • 2200 block of Parrott Way, Kelso. Monday. Commercial burglary.
  • 900 block of Tennant Way, Longview. Monday. Three catalytic converters stolen from vehicles. Owner says business previously has been hit and plans to offer reward for information.
  • 3500 block of Hoehne Avenue, Longview. Monday. Commercial burglary.

Thefts

  • 100 block of Grant Street, Kelso. Monday. Phone fell from top of car and was stolen.
  • 3100 block of Maryland Street. Longview. Catalytic converter stolen.
  • 200 block of 26th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Phone stolen, relative suspected.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 900 block of 11th Avenue, Longview. Tire popped by known suspect.

Vehicle prowl

  • 100 block of Maddock Place, Longview. Vehicle broken into overnight.

