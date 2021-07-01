Police Blotter: Car windshields smashed Wednesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Assault, kidnapping — Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies Wednesday arrested Christina Lynn Bergman, 32, of Kelso, on suspicion of second-degree assault and first-degree kidnapping.
Impersonation, driving without a license — Kelso police Wednesday arrested Natalie Cecile Capaldi, 29, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of criminal impersonation and third-degree driving without a license.
Violating no contact order, malicious mischief — Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies Wednesday arrested Kevin Paul Reid, 43, of Longview, on suspicion of violating a no-contact order and third-degree malicious mischief.
Vehicular homicide — Longview police Wednesday arrested Andrew John Ricker, 33, of Kelso, on suspicion of vehicular homicide.
Thefts
- Old Pacific Highway and Kalama River Road, Kalama. Wednesday. Stealing rocks from rock pit.
- 200 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Wednesday. Car keys.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 3000 block of Kalama River Road, Kalama. Wednesday. Rock shattered car windshield.
- Spirit Lake Highway and Schaffran Road, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Juveniles throwing rocks, damaging cars.
- 2800 block of Dover Street, Longview. Wednesday. Fireworks lit and thrown under garage.