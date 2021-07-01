 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Car windshields smashed Wednesday
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault, kidnapping — Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies Wednesday arrested Christina Lynn Bergman, 32, of Kelso, on suspicion of second-degree assault and first-degree kidnapping.  

Impersonation, driving without a license  Kelso police Wednesday arrested Natalie Cecile Capaldi, 29, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of criminal impersonation and third-degree driving without a license. 

Violating no contact order, malicious mischief  Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies Wednesday arrested Kevin Paul Reid, 43, of Longview, on suspicion of violating a no-contact order and third-degree malicious mischief. 

Vehicular homicide — Longview police Wednesday arrested Andrew John Ricker, 33, of Kelso, on suspicion of vehicular homicide.  

Thefts

  • Old Pacific Highway and Kalama River Road, Kalama. Wednesday. Stealing rocks from rock pit. 
  • 200 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Wednesday. Car keys. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 3000 block of Kalama River Road, Kalama. Wednesday. Rock shattered car windshield. 
  • Spirit Lake Highway and Schaffran Road, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Juveniles throwing rocks, damaging cars. 
  • 2800 block of Dover Street, Longview. Wednesday. Fireworks lit and thrown under garage. 

