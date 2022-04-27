Police Blotter: Car reportedly re-stolen 15 minutes after being recovered from first theft

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Stolen vehicle — Longview police officers Tuesday arrested Mark Edmonds, 36, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and driving with a suspended license.

Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Tuesday arrested Kevin Thwaits, 31, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, possessing vehicle theft tools, and driving with a suspended license.

Stolen vehicle — Longview police officers Wednesday arrested Richard Hurley, 51, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Sex offender — Longview police officers Tuesday arrested Hunter Vanwinkle, 29, address unknow,n on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender.

Assault

400 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Woman reportedly pushed another person in the store after refusing to pay for a drink

Burglary

400 block of Rosewood Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Drill taken from home.

Stolen vehicles

Rose Valley Road and Old Pacific Highway, Kelso. Tuesday. Car reportedly stolen for second time, roughly 15 minutes after being recovered from first theft. Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office investigating before opening new case for second theft.

1300 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Red 2013 Nissan Altima. WA BCR7019

Thefts

2100 block of Kalama River Road, Kalama. Monday. Catalytic converter taken off a Toyota 4Runner while the driver was boating.

1300 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Monday. Man reportedly stole a roughly $250 Craftsman tool set from a store and injured a customer he pushed while fleeing.

600 block of Grade Street, Kelso. Monday. Wallet stolen from a drug and alcohol class.

200 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Purse stolen, bank card possibly used.

3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Shoplifter.

3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Red mountain bike stolen.

2400 block of Kalama River Road, Kalama, Tuesday. Box of jewelry stolen.

100 block of Freddie Lane, Longview. Tuesday. Personal family documents missing.

1500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Catalytic converter taken from work truck overnight.

700 block of Douglas Street, Longview. Tuesday. Tool box taken from vehicle.

Vehicle prowls

100 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Monday.

3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Tuesday.

