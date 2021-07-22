Police Blotter: Car prowled at Lake Sacajawea Wednesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Theft— Longview police on Wednesday arrested Shilo Elaina Hall, 26, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree theft.
Attempt to elude — Longview police on Wednesday arrested Jennifer Colleen Langwell, 42, city of residence unknown on suspicion of attempt to elude and a warrant for a U.S. Marshall hold.
Burglary — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday arrested Brian Ronald Leonard, 37, of Longview on suspicion of residential burglary.
Burglary
100 block of Bozarth Avenue, Woodland. Wednesday.
Stolen Vehicle
2600 block of Coweeman Park Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. Black Saturn. BXL9805.
Theft
1000 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Chrome-colored BMX bike.
1400 Baltimore Street, Longview. Wednesday. Clothing from laundry room.
200 block of Cypress Street, Longview. Wednesday. Wallet.
Vehicle Prowl
2700 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Wallet.
Kessler Boulevard and Larch Street, Longview. Wednesday. Window broken, gym bag stolen. $500 value for bag and items, $250 in damage.