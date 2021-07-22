 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Blotter: Car prowled at Lake Sacajawea Wednesday
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Car prowled at Lake Sacajawea Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Theft— Longview police on Wednesday arrested Shilo Elaina Hall, 26, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree theft.

Attempt to elude — Longview police on Wednesday arrested Jennifer Colleen Langwell, 42, city of residence unknown on suspicion of attempt to elude and a warrant for a U.S. Marshall hold.

Burglary — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday arrested Brian Ronald Leonard, 37, of Longview on suspicion of residential burglary.

Burglary

100 block of Bozarth Avenue, Woodland. Wednesday.

Stolen Vehicle

2600 block of Coweeman Park Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. Black Saturn. BXL9805.

Theft

1000 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Chrome-colored BMX bike.

1400 Baltimore Street, Longview. Wednesday. Clothing from laundry room.

200 block of Cypress Street, Longview. Wednesday. Wallet.

Vehicle Prowl

2700 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Wallet.

Kessler Boulevard and Larch Street, Longview. Wednesday. Window broken, gym bag stolen. $500 value for bag and items, $250 in damage.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympians past & present reflect on Tokyo 2021

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News