Police Blotter: Business reports Monday fence cut four times over last week in Kelso

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Rape, rape of a child — Cowlitz deputies Monday arrested a 20-year-old Longview man on suspicion of first-degree rape of a child, first-degree child molestation, second-degree child molestation, second-degree rape and third-degree rape. (Editor’s note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of sex crimes until suspects are charged to ensure alleged victims aren't identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)
Assaults
- 2900 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday.
- 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Monday.
- 300 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Monday.
Burglaries
- 300 block of Walnut Acres Road, Kelso. Monday. Two small axle trailers, power tools, outdoor camera allegedly taken from residential workshop.
- 1700 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Fence reportedly cut at business four times in past week, and copper tubing missing.
- 1400 block of 33rd Avenue, Longview. Monday. Narcotics reported taken from trailer.
Thefts
- 2200 block of Spirit Lake Highway, Castle Rock. Monday. Boat motor.
- 1200 block of 10th Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Package.
- 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Brown Michael Kors wallet left at Home Depot Sunday and reported missing when returned.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 2100 block of 42nd Avenue, Longview. Monday. Vehicle reported scratched from rear door to tail light.
- 300 block of Beech Street, Longview. Monday. Wet paint reported on car.
Vehicle prowls
- 100 block of Monroe Street, Ryderwood. Monday. Navigation system reported taken from unlocked vehicle Saturday.
- 900 block of Douglas Street, Longview. Monday. Vehicle reported broken into two nights prior.