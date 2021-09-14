Police Blotter: Business reports Monday fence cut four times over last week in Kelso

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Rape, rape of a child — Cowlitz deputies Monday arrested a 20-year-old Longview man on suspicion of first-degree rape of a child, first-degree child molestation, second-degree child molestation, second-degree rape and third-degree rape. (Editor’s note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of sex crimes until suspects are charged to ensure alleged victims aren't identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)