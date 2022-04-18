Police Blotter: Burglary reported at US Cellular in Longview on Saturday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Criminal impersonation — Kalama police Saturday arrested Aaron Michael Martin, 42, of Beaverton, Oregon, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice and first-degree criminal impersonation.
Assault — Longview police Saturday arrested David Mikeal Don Neumiller, 23, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree assault, carrying/exhibiting/drawing a dangerous weapon, third-degree malicious mischief and reckless driving.
Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Monday arrested Gabriel Eugene Bozarth, 42, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Possession of stolen property — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Jason Allen Cissney, 43, of Kelso, on suspicion of first degree possession of stolen property.
Possession of stolen property — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Christopher James Torbert, 37, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of stolen property.
Burglaries
- 1000 block of Bloyd Street, Kelso. Saturday. Resident heard someone trying to get in the front door and garage.
- 1000 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Saturday. Back door broken in overnight.
- 3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Saturday. Two suspects broke into US Cellular, on video.
- 4000 block of Dike Road, Woodland. Sunday. Storage container broken into and items taken.
Stolen vehicles
- 1600 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Gray/silver 1997 or 1998 Honda Civic. Two door with a red strap hanging off the front bumper and a sticker that says "My Other Vehicle is a Street Bike" with a picture of a bike. May have a broken window. Taken Thursday.
Thefts
- 300 block of Beebe Road, Castle Rock. Saturday. Known suspect took coins from resident's trailer.
- 300 block of Yew Street, Kelso. Saturday. Sound bar taken.
- 3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Saturday. Purse stolen at Walmart.
- 200 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Friend he was staying and traveling with took his items, including heart medication, when he left.
- 1100 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Concrete paver blocks taken.
- 200 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Backpack with clothing, DVDs, medication and documents taken. Known suspects.
- 2600 block of Coweeman Park Drive, Kelso. Sunday. Someone cutting something off the bottom of a gray Subaru.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 3000 block of Hemlock Street, Longview. Saturday. Van spray painted and a brick thrown through the window.
- 400 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Saturday. Window broken out during dispute.
Vehicle prowls
- West Kalama River and Fisherman's Loop roads, Kalama. Saturday. Car broken into.
- 2600 block of Coweeman Park Drive, Kelso. Saturday. Subjects going through a motor home.
- 100 block of Florence Street, Kelso. Saturday. Owner caught a man going through the bed of her pickup truck.
- 300 block of 24th Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Woman found sleeping in the caller's truck.