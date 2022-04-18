Police Blotter: Burglary reported at US Cellular in Longview on Saturday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Criminal impersonation — Kalama police Saturday arrested Aaron Michael Martin, 42, of Beaverton, Oregon, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice and first-degree criminal impersonation.

Assault — Longview police Saturday arrested David Mikeal Don Neumiller, 23, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree assault, carrying/exhibiting/drawing a dangerous weapon, third-degree malicious mischief and reckless driving.

Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Monday arrested Gabriel Eugene Bozarth, 42, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Possession of stolen property — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Jason Allen Cissney, 43, of Kelso, on suspicion of first degree possession of stolen property.

Possession of stolen property — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Christopher James Torbert, 37, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of stolen property.

Burglaries

1000 block of Bloyd Street, Kelso. Saturday. Resident heard someone trying to get in the front door and garage.

1000 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Saturday. Back door broken in overnight.

3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Saturday. Two suspects broke into US Cellular, on video.

4000 block of Dike Road, Woodland. Sunday. Storage container broken into and items taken.

Stolen vehicles

1600 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Gray/silver 1997 or 1998 Honda Civic. Two door with a red strap hanging off the front bumper and a sticker that says "My Other Vehicle is a Street Bike" with a picture of a bike. May have a broken window. Taken Thursday.

Thefts

300 block of Beebe Road, Castle Rock. Saturday. Known suspect took coins from resident's trailer.

300 block of Yew Street, Kelso. Saturday. Sound bar taken.

3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Saturday. Purse stolen at Walmart.

200 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Friend he was staying and traveling with took his items, including heart medication, when he left.

1100 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Concrete paver blocks taken.

200 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Backpack with clothing, DVDs, medication and documents taken. Known suspects.

2600 block of Coweeman Park Drive, Kelso. Sunday. Someone cutting something off the bottom of a gray Subaru.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

3000 block of Hemlock Street, Longview. Saturday. Van spray painted and a brick thrown through the window.

400 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Saturday. Window broken out during dispute.

Vehicle prowls

West Kalama River and Fisherman's Loop roads, Kalama. Saturday. Car broken into.

2600 block of Coweeman Park Drive, Kelso. Saturday. Subjects going through a motor home.

100 block of Florence Street, Kelso. Saturday. Owner caught a man going through the bed of her pickup truck.

300 block of 24th Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Woman found sleeping in the caller's truck.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.