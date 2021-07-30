Police Blotter: Bullet hole found in Kelso window Wednesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Possession of stolen property — Longview police on Wednesday arrested Ashley Nicole Belknap, 32, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree possession of stolen property.
Possession of stolen property — Longview police on Wednesday arrested Thomas Jeffery Cecil, 37, of Longview, on suspicion of third-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree possession of stolen property and a warrant for second-degree assault.
Violation of protection order, assault — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday arrested Patrick Bryson Chong, 30, of Kelso, on suspicion of violation of a protection order and fourth-degree assault.
Immoral communication, assault with sexual motivation — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday arrested an 18-year Longview man on suspicion of immortal communication with a minor and sex offender and fourth- degree assault with sexual motivation.
Burglary, violating a no contact order — Woodland police on Wednesday arrested Shane Michael Lewellen, 27, of Woodland, on suspicion of second-degree burglary and violating a no contact order.
Burglary
1200 block of Lord Street, Kelso. Wednesday.
Theft
600 block of Mill Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Mail.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
100 block Sparks Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. Bullet hole in window.
700 block of Cowlitz Way, Kelso. Wednesday.
1900 block of Dorothy Street, Longview. Wednesday. Broken fire hydrant glass.