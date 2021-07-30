Police Blotter: Bullet hole found in Kelso window Wednesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Possession of stolen property — Longview police on Wednesday arrested Ashley Nicole Belknap, 32, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree possession of stolen property.

Possession of stolen property — Longview police on Wednesday arrested Thomas Jeffery Cecil, 37, of Longview, on suspicion of third-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree possession of stolen property and a warrant for second-degree assault.

Violation of protection order, assault — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday arrested Patrick Bryson Chong, 30, of Kelso, on suspicion of violation of a protection order and fourth-degree assault.

Immoral communication, assault with sexual motivation — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday arrested an 18-year Longview man on suspicion of immortal communication with a minor and sex offender and fourth- degree assault with sexual motivation.