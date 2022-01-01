Police Blotter: Brush fire started outside of Longview Home Depot Thursday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault — Woodland Police Department officers Thursday arrested Terry Ostertag, 59, of Ariel on suspicion of first degree assault.

Arson

500 block of 3rd Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Brush fire was started outside of Home Depot. Witness reported seeing two teenagers throwing things at tractors in the parking lot before the fire started near them. Possible suspects then ran inside Home Depot.

Burglary

100 block of Banner Road, Castle Rock. Thursday. Residential burglary.

400 block of Silver Lake Road, Castle Rock. Thursday. Ladder spotted leading to second floor window of residence.

6300 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kalama. Thursday. Commercial burglary.

800 block of 32nd Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Woman woke up to writing on her walls, other signs of a break-in. Police found jacket, Bible and meth pipe that were left behind in the home.

Theft

3500 block of Old Lewis River Road, Woodland. Thursday. Customer refusing to pay taxi fare.

2100 block of 46th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Stainless steel ring was either stolen or lost.

800 block of Dougherty Drive, Castle Rock. Thursday. Child’s bicycle reported stolen.

Shintaffer Street, Castle Rock. Thursday. Toolbox reported stolen.

Vandalism/Malicious Mischief

3700 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Kelso. Thursday. Excavator windows shot up by pistol at remote Weyerhaueser site. Attempt was made to start roller, which damaged the fuel cap. Two fire extinguishers and pair of headphones were stolen. Unknown suspects.

100 block of Streeter Road, Silver Lake. Thursday. Car damaged after neighbor ran over gravel with lawnmower.

3500 Dike Road, Woodland. Thursday. Possible shed burglary.

2800 Fir Street, Longview. Thursday. Front of house spray painted, suspect recorded on video camera.

2600 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Thursday. Eggs and glass bottle thrown from vehicle at residence.

Vehicle Prowl

8th Avenue and Hudson Street, Longview. Thursday. Suspiciously digging into car.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.