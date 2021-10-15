Police Blotter: Binoculars, stealth cams stolen from car Wednesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Unlawful firearm, DUI, obstructing — Cowlitz County Sherriff’s deputies Thursday arrested Nicholas Andrew Cooper, 29, of Lakewood, Washington, on suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of an unlawful firearm, driving under the influence, obstructing a public servant and possession of another person’s ID.

Stolen vehicle, assault, theft — Castle Rock police Wednesday arrested Carli Moana Elu, 35, of Eugene, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, theft of a vehicle and fourth-degree assault.

Kidnapping — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Jerrie Patrick M. Larsen, 32, of Lake Stevens, Washington, on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping.

Stolen vehicles

300 block of Kalama River Road, Kalama. Wednesday. 12-foot utility trailer. WA 8309AB.

100 block of Heritage Boulevard, Longview. Wednesday. White 2012 Ford Focus. WA AIN2545.