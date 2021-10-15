 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Binoculars, stealth cams stolen from car Wednesday
POLICE BLOTTER

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Unlawful firearm, DUI, obstructing — Cowlitz County Sherriff’s deputies Thursday arrested Nicholas Andrew Cooper, 29, of Lakewood, Washington, on suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of an unlawful firearm, driving under the influence, obstructing a public servant and possession of another person’s ID.

Stolen vehicle, assault, theft Castle Rock police Wednesday arrested Carli Moana Elu, 35, of Eugene, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, theft of a vehicle and fourth-degree assault.

Kidnapping Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Jerrie Patrick M. Larsen, 32, of Lake Stevens, Washington, on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping.

Stolen vehicles

300 block of Kalama River Road, Kalama. Wednesday. 12-foot utility trailer. WA 8309AB.

100 block of Heritage Boulevard, Longview. Wednesday. White 2012 Ford Focus. WA AIN2545.

Thefts

100 block of Cowlitz Drive, Kelso. Occurred Saturday, reported Wednesday. Package of T-shirts from DadBod worth $50.

500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. $60 worth of return fraud.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

900 block of Cedar Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Tires stabbed.

400 block of 14th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Vehicle windows broken.

300 block of Reg Smith Drive, Longview. Wednesday. Graffiti.

700 block of Park Street, Woodland. Wednesday.

Vehicle prowls

Vine Street and South Third Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday.

1700 block of 10th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Votex binoculars, camouflage Sitka jacket, three stealth cams.

3800 block of Rosewood Street, Longview. Wednesday.

