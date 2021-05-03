Police Blotter: Arrests made for kidnapping, eluding Sunday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Theft — Longview police Saturday arrested Sarah Louise Graves, 47, of Olympia on suspicion of second-degree theft, possession of stolen property, third-degree theft and second-degree identity theft.
Violation of protection order — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Levi Gary Hunt, 36, of Silver Lake on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Assault — Kelso police Saturday arrested Sarah Jane Lavigne, 41, of Kelso on suspicion of third-degree assault.
Theft — Longview police Friday arrested Chance LaRue Perez, 22, of Olympia on suspicion of second-degree theft and third-degree theft.
Assault — Kelso Police on Saturday arrested Sara Roseanne M. Soyster, 32, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree attempted assault and violating a no-contact order.
Kidnapping, theft, conspiracy, assault, burglary — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies on Sunday arrested Colby Michael Allen Williamson, 27, of Castle Rock on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping, theft of a motor vehicle, criminal conspiracy, second-degree assault, first-degree burglary, introducing a contraband substance to jail, obstructing a public servant, resisting arrest and on warrants for violating a no contact order, fourth-degree assault and contempt of court.
Attempt to elude, false statement, obstruction — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies on Sunday arrested Jose Eduardo W. Renteria, 28, of Longview on suspicion of attempting to elude, third-degree driving without a license, obstructing a public servant, making a false statement and on failure to appear on three counts of obstructing a public servant, two counts of resisting arrest and second-degree criminal trespassing.
Eluding a police vehicle, resisting arrest, reckless driving — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies on Sunday arrested Joyce Marie Wilson, 55, of Kelso on suspicion of eluding a police vehicle, resisting arrest, reckless driving and violating a protection order.
Burglaries
• 2200 block of Cloverdale Road, Woodland. Friday. Tools.
• 1000 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Saturday.
• 400 block of Barnes Street, Kelso. Saturday.
• 900 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Saturday.
• 200 block of First Street, Kalama. Sunday.
Thefts
• 500 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Mail.
• 1600 block of Down River Drive, Woodland. Saturday. Catalytic convertor.
• 1100 block of Tennant Way, Longview. Sunday. Money.
Vandalism
• 100 block of Lexington Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Mailbox damaged.
• 2400 block of Mockingbird Lane, Kelso. Friday.
• 2800 block of Parkview Drive, Longview. Friday.
• 200 block of 25th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Cars spray painted.
• 1000 block of China Garden Road, Kalama. Sunday. Car hit with air or BB gun.
• 400 block of Seventh Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Animal feces thrown at house.
• 1900 block of Dorothy Street, Longview. Sunday.
Vehicle Prowls
• 1900 block of Belmont Loop, Woodland. Saturday.
• 1400 block of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Saturday.