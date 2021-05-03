 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Blotter: Arrests made for kidnapping, eluding Sunday
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Arrests made for kidnapping, eluding Sunday

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Theft — Longview police Saturday arrested Sarah Louise Graves, 47, of Olympia on suspicion of second-degree theft, possession of stolen property, third-degree theft and second-degree identity theft. 

Violation of protection order — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Levi Gary Hunt, 36, of Silver Lake on suspicion of violating a protection order. 

Assault — Kelso police Saturday arrested Sarah Jane Lavigne, 41, of Kelso on suspicion of third-degree assault. 

Theft — Longview police Friday arrested Chance LaRue Perez, 22, of Olympia on suspicion of second-degree theft and third-degree theft.

Assault — Kelso Police on Saturday arrested Sara Roseanne M. Soyster, 32, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree attempted assault and violating a no-contact order.   

Kidnapping, theft, conspiracy, assault, burglary — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies on Sunday arrested Colby Michael Allen Williamson, 27, of Castle Rock on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping, theft of a motor vehicle, criminal conspiracy, second-degree assault, first-degree burglary, introducing a contraband substance to jail, obstructing a public servant, resisting arrest and on warrants for violating a no contact order, fourth-degree assault and contempt of court.  

Attempt to elude, false statement, obstruction — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies on Sunday arrested Jose Eduardo W. Renteria, 28, of Longview on suspicion of attempting to elude, third-degree driving without a license, obstructing a public servant, making a false statement and on failure to appear on three counts of obstructing a public servant, two counts of resisting arrest and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Eluding a police vehicle, resisting arrest, reckless driving — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies on Sunday arrested Joyce Marie Wilson, 55, of Kelso on suspicion of eluding a police vehicle, resisting arrest, reckless driving and violating a protection order. 

Burglaries

• 2200 block of Cloverdale Road, Woodland. Friday. Tools. 

• 1000 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. 

• 400 block of Barnes Street, Kelso. Saturday. 

• 900 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. 

• 200 block of First Street, Kalama. Sunday. 

Thefts

• 500 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Mail. 

• 1600 block of Down River Drive, Woodland. Saturday. Catalytic convertor. 

• 1100 block of Tennant Way, Longview. Sunday. Money. 

Vandalism

• 100 block of Lexington Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Mailbox damaged. 

• 2400 block of Mockingbird Lane, Kelso. Friday. 

• 2800 block of Parkview Drive, Longview. Friday. 

• 200 block of 25th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Cars spray painted. 

• 1000 block of China Garden Road, Kalama. Sunday. Car hit with air or BB gun. 

• 400 block of Seventh Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Animal feces thrown at house. 

• 1900 block of Dorothy Street, Longview. Sunday. 

Vehicle Prowls

• 1900 block of Belmont Loop, Woodland. Saturday. 

• 1400 block of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Saturday. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Breaking the mental health stigma

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News