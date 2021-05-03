Police Blotter: Arrests made for kidnapping, eluding Sunday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Theft — Longview police Saturday arrested Sarah Louise Graves, 47, of Olympia on suspicion of second-degree theft, possession of stolen property, third-degree theft and second-degree identity theft.

Violation of protection order — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Levi Gary Hunt, 36, of Silver Lake on suspicion of violating a protection order.

Assault — Kelso police Saturday arrested Sarah Jane Lavigne, 41, of Kelso on suspicion of third-degree assault.

Theft — Longview police Friday arrested Chance LaRue Perez, 22, of Olympia on suspicion of second-degree theft and third-degree theft.

Assault — Kelso Police on Saturday arrested Sara Roseanne M. Soyster, 32, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree attempted assault and violating a no-contact order.