Police Blotter: April 29

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Fugitive From Justice — Cowlitz County deputies Friday arrested Duane Darrell Lane Jr., 35, of Longview on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

Theft — Longview officers Friday arrested Colton James Lindquist, 29, of Longview on suspicion of retail theft with circumstances.

Theft, trespassing — Cowlitz County deputies Thursday arrested Jared Ray Rider, 18, of Woodland, on suspicion of third-degree theft, second-degree criminal trespassing and first-degree trafficking stolen property.

Money laundering — Cowlitz County deputies Thursday arrested Joshua Lloyd Wilber, 31, of Portland, on suspicion of money laundering, second-degree identity theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and forgery.

Counterfeit substance — Cowlitz County deputies Friday arrested Desirae Kathleen Fletcher, 28, of Castle Rock on suspicion of possession of a counterfeit substance.

Child molestation — Kelso police officers Thursday arrested a 25-year-old from Rainier on suspicion of first-degree child molestation. (Editor’s note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of crimes involving children until suspects are charged to ensure a child isn’t identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)

Assault

5100 block of West Side Hwy, Castle Rock. Friday. Report of assault.

Burglary

1700 block of 13th Ave., Kelso. Friday. Report of commercial burglary.

Block of Schonert Place, Longview. Friday. Report of Residential burglary.

Stolen vehicle

100 block of Pilgrim Road, Castle Rock. Friday. Report of stolen vehicle.

1400 block of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Thursday. Report of stolen vehicle.

Theft

500 block of China Garden Road, Kalama. Thursday. Report of theft.

100 block of 18th Ave., Longview. Friday. Report of theft.

3000 block of Dover Street, Longview. Thursday. Report of theft.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

1000 block of 16th Ave., Longview. Thursday. Report of vandalism.

Vehicle prowl

100 block of Haussler Road, Kelso. Thursday. Report of vehicle prowl.

Blocks of 11th Ave. and Tennant Way, Longview. Thursday. Report of vehicle prowl.

900 block of 16th Ave., Longview. Thursday. Report of vehicle prowl.