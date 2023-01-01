Police Blotter: April 23 2022

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Fugitive from justice — Kelso officers Friday arrested William Francis Bagley, 33, of Kelso on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice and possession with intent to distribute.

Arson — Longview officers Friday arrested Melissa Leeann Gibson, 46, of Longview on suspicion of second degree arson.

Robbery — Kelso officers Friday arrested Robert James Kennedy, 56, of Kelso on suspicion of second degree robbery and third degree theft.

Assault — Longview officers Friday arrested Karlis Lee Liepa Jr. of Longview on suspicion of domestic violence assault.

Violation of protection order — Castle Rock officers Friday arrested Patrick Emmett Register, 55, of Castle Rock on suspicion of violating a protection order.

Assault

1800 block of West Side Hwy, Kelso. Friday. Report of assault

1600 block of Kessler Boulevard, Longview. Friday. Report of assault.

100 block of Davidson Ave., Woodland. Friday. Report of assault.

Burglary

100 block of Villa Road, Kelso. Friday. Report of residential burglary.

1000 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Friday. Report of commercial burglary.

700 block of Industrial Way, Longview. Friday. Report of commercial burglary.

400 block of 20th Ave., Longview. Friday. Report of residential burglary.

Stolen vehicle

3100 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Friday. Report of stolen vehicle and potential recovered stolen vehicle.

Rose Valley and Old Pacific Hwy, Kelso. Friday. Report of stolen vehicle or potential stolen vehicle.

Theft

100 block of Niemi Road, Longview. Friday. Report of theft.

3400 block of Memorial Park Drive, Longview. Friday. Report of theft.

100 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Friday. Report of theft.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

1300 block of 4th Ave., Kelso. Friday. Report of vandalism/malicious mischief.

2800 block of Fir Street, Longview. Friday. Report of vandalism/malicious mischief.