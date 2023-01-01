Police Blotter: April 16

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Possession of a Stolen Vehicle — Cowlitz County deputries Friday arrested Justin Bundy, 26, of Toledo on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle.

Failure to register as a sex offender — Longview officers Friday arrested Rafael Gonzalez, 38 of Washington on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender.

Assault

1100 block of Tennant Way, Longview. Friday. Report of assault.

Burglary

2100 block of Clinton St., Kelso. Friday. Report of residential burglary.

200 block of Main St., Kelso. Friday. Report of commercial burglary.

Stolen vehicle

900 block of Vandercook Way, Longview. Friday. Report of stolen vehicle.

300 block of Cemetery Road, Castle Rock. Friday. Report of stolen vehicle.

100 block of Burma Road, Castle Rock. Friday, report of recovered stolen vehicle.

Theft

100 block of Lapham Road, Toutle. Friday. Report of theft.

4000 block of Dike Road, Woodland. Friday. Report of theft.

400 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Friday. Report of Theft.

1100 block of Vandercook Way, Longview. Friday. Report of theft.

600 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Friday. Report of theft.

300 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Friday. Report of theft.

1500 Dike Access Road, Woodland. Friday. Report of theft.

1000 block of Caples Road, Woodland. Friday. Report of theft.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

40 block of Elm Street, Kalama. Friday. Report of vandalism, malicious mischief in progress.

Vehicle prowl

1200 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Friday. Report of vehicle prowl.

400 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Friday. Report of vehicle prowl.

Ocean Beach Highway and 46th Ave., Longview. Friday. Report of vehicle prowl.