POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: April 14

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Criminal trespass — Longview police officers Thursday arrested Jaime Rose Card, 42, of Longview, on suspicion of first-degree trespassing.

Burglary

  • 200 block of Aaron Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Residential.

Thefts

  • 1200 block of 28th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Student stole another student's Pokémon card.
  • 200 block Kelso Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Shoplifting reported. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 2900 block of Nichols Boulevard, Longview. Thursday.
  • 1800 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Thursday.
  • 200 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Thursday.
  • 1100 block of Mount Saint Helens Way, Castle Rock. Thursday.

Vehicle prowls

  • 2800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Thursday.
  • 3300 Washington Way, Longview. Thursday.

