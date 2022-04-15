Police Blotter: April 14

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Criminal trespass — Longview police officers Thursday arrested Jaime Rose Card, 42, of Longview, on suspicion of first-degree trespassing.
Burglary
- 200 block of Aaron Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Residential.
Thefts
- 1200 block of 28th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Student stole another student's Pokémon card.
- 200 block Kelso Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Shoplifting reported.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 2900 block of Nichols Boulevard, Longview. Thursday.
- 1800 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Thursday.
- 200 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Thursday.
- 1100 block of Mount Saint Helens Way, Castle Rock. Thursday.
People are also reading…
Vehicle prowls
- 2800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Thursday.
- 3300 Washington Way, Longview. Thursday.