Police Blotter: Amazon driver allegedly punched while delivering in Longview on Tuesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Burglary — Longview police officers Tuesday arrested Alicia Minor, 31, of Longview, on suspicion of residential burglary and criminal trespassing.
Burglary — Longview police officers Wednesday arrested Steven Jacobs, 27, of Longview, on suspicion of residential burglary, theft, harassment and driving with a suspended license.
Assault — Longview police officers Tuesday arrested William Mart, 38, of Springfield, Oregon, on suspicion of assault and contempt of court.
Fraud — The Longview police were called Tuesday about a fake lottery check being cashed.
Assault
People are also reading…
- 200 block of Lazy Road, Longview. Tuesday. Amazon driver allegedly punched while making delivery and told to get off property.
Thefts
- 100 block of Wyatt Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Propane tank stolen.
- 1600 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Tuesday. Bushes taken from front of home overnight.
- 3800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Tuesday. People seen taking items from store's donation box.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 1300 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Person attempted to knock over handicap sign.
Vehicle prowls
- 300 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Alleged car break-in attempt.
- 2000 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Tuesday.