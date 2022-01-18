Police Blotter: Alleged stolen tablet tracked and returned to owner Monday in Longview

Assault
- 3800 block of Sunset Way, Longview. Monday. Man reported he was assaulted by someone.
Thefts
- 400 block of Studebaker Spur 1, Castle Rock. Monday. Generator.
- 8000 block of Old Pacific Way Highway, Castle Rock. Monday. Mail.
- 900 block of Olson Road, Longview. Monday. Mail.
- 2100 block of 46th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of stolen tablet tracked to location and returned to owner.
- 100 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Report of man collecting items from recycling bins.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 20 block of Burdick Place, Longview. Monday. Report of former roommate destroying property after moving out.
- 3100 block of Kalama River Road, Kalama. Monday. Report of smashed mailbox.
- 1200 block of 11th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of roommates super gluing locks to prevent another roommate from entering.
Vehicle prowls
- 30 block of Alpha Drive, Longview. Monday. Report of wallet taken from vehicle.
- 2800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Report of someone trying to steal a vehicle.