 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Alleged stolen tablet tracked and returned to owner Monday in Longview

Handcuffs stock

Assault

  • 3800 block of Sunset Way, Longview. Monday. Man reported he was assaulted by someone. 

Thefts

  • 400 block of Studebaker Spur 1, Castle Rock. Monday. Generator.
  • 8000 block of Old Pacific Way Highway, Castle Rock. Monday. Mail.
  • 900 block of Olson Road, Longview. Monday. Mail. 
  • 2100 block of 46th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of stolen tablet tracked to location and returned to owner.
  • 100 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Report of man collecting items from recycling bins.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 20 block of Burdick Place, Longview. Monday. Report of former roommate destroying property after moving out.
  • 3100 block of Kalama River Road, Kalama. Monday. Report of smashed mailbox.
  • 1200 block of 11th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of roommates super gluing locks to prevent another roommate from entering.

People are also reading…

Vehicle prowls

  • 30 block of Alpha Drive, Longview. Monday. Report of wallet taken from vehicle.
  • 2800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Report of someone trying to steal a vehicle.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Wyoming town picked for nuclear energy reboot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News