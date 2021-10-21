Police Blotter: Alleged check fraud reported in Castle Rock Wednesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Burglary, trespass, theft, vehicle prowl — Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies Wednesday arrested Calvina Dean Leyerle, 33, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of second-degree burglary, second-degree malicious mischief, second-degree vehicle prowling, second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft.
Burglary, trespass, vehicle prowl — Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies Wednesday arrested Anthony Vincent Listro, 32, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of second-degree burglary, second-degree malicious mischief, second-degree vehicle prowling and second-degree criminal trespass.
Burglary — Longview police Wednesday arrested Dremma Joy Tatum, 37, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree burglary.
Fraud — A Castle Rock man called the Cowlitz County's Sheriff's office Wednesday to report he mailed a check to Medicare by putting it in his street side mailbox, but forgot to fill out the pay to the order to line. Someone allegedly took the check from the mailbox, filled it out in their name and cashed it. The victim lost about $200.
Fraud — Kalama police responded to a report from the city of theft of water. A residence in the 1100 block of North Second Place allegedly had its water shut off due to back payment, but used 221 cubic feet of city water.
Burglary
- 100 block of George Taylor Road, Silver Lake. Wednesday. Rings, coins and precious metals.
Thefts
- 4000 block of Pleasant Hill Road, Kelso. Occurred Tuesday, reported Wednesday. Street blower worth $1,500.
- 5000 block of Pacific Terrace, Longview. Wednesday.
- 100 block of Alpha Drive, Longview. Occurred Monday, reported Wednesday. Tires.
- 4000 block of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Silver Lake. Catalytic converter.
- 100 block of Cowlitz Street, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Storage tote with plumbing supplies from truck.
- 300 block of Main Street, Kelso. Wednesday. License plates.
- 100 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Keys, cash and passport from vehicle.
- 1400 block of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Pressure washer.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 5100 block of West Side Highway, Castle Rock. Two students damaged a soap dispenser for a TikTok challenge.