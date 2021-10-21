Police Blotter: Alleged check fraud reported in Castle Rock Wednesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Fraud — A Castle Rock man called the Cowlitz County's Sheriff's office Wednesday to report he mailed a check to Medicare by putting it in his street side mailbox, but forgot to fill out the pay to the order to line. Someone allegedly took the check from the mailbox, filled it out in their name and cashed it. The victim lost about $200.