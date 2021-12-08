Police Blotter: Alleged car speaker thieves fled from Safeway parking lot Tuesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Fraud — Longview police responded to a call Tuesday about a fraudulent check at the 1600 block of Maple Street.
Assaults
- 200 block of Lexington Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday.
- 300 block of Yew Street, Kelso. Tuesday.
- 1300 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Tuesday.
Burglary
- 1300 block of Atlantic Avenue, Woodland. Tuesday. Small amount of cash and possibly beers stolen from business. Suspect recorded on surveillance cameras.
Stolen vehicle
- 3500 block of Memorial Drive Park, Longview. Vehicle shell found with no plates, engine, trunk or drivers side wheel. Might be reported to Washington State Patrol.
Thefts
- 600 block of Olson Road, Longview. Tuesday. Person hired for repair work left without doing work and unpaid Home Depot charges. Caller said the worker may have fled the country.
- 300 block of Varsity Road, Kalama. Tuesday. Possible check theft.
- 1400 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Kelso. Tuesday. Package stolen from mailbox.
- 1000 block of Frontage Road, Kalama. Tuesday. Gun.
- 200 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Catalytic converter.
- 1100 block of 10th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Person going through dumpsters.
- 500 block of Hillcrest Drive, Longview. Tuesday. Mail being taken.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 200 block of Pinkerton Drive, Woodland. Tuesday. Building power box damaged.
- 1200 block of Goerig Drive, Woodland. Tuesday. Rocks thrown to break multiple windows.
- 1400 block of Pacific Avenue, Woodland. Tuesday. Attempted catalytic converter theft.
- 100 block of Bozarth Avenue, Woodland. Tuesday. Caller's car was egged for second time.
Vehicle prowls
- Front Avenue and Huntington Avenue, Castle Rock. Tuesday.
- 300 block of Seventh Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Attempt caught on camera.
- 400 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Two subjects spotted inside victim's car in Safeway parking lot, ran away with speaker. Police later detained one subject.