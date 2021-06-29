 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Alleged Astoria fugitive arrested Monday by Cowlitz County deputies
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Alleged Astoria fugitive arrested Monday by Cowlitz County deputies

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Fugitive — Cowlitz County deputies arrested Timothy Adams, 41, of Astoria, Oregon Monday on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

Assault

  • 3500 block of Old Lewis River Road, Woodland. Monday.
  • 300 block of Donation Street, Kelso. Monday. Person allegedly charged at two people with the broken glass.
  • 1500 block of Third Avenue, Longview. Monday.
  • Buckeye Street and Goerig Street, Woodland. Monday. Physical fight between two men. 
  • 200 block of  Park Road, Woodland. Monday. Report of alleged assault given.
  • 128 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Monday. 

Burglary

  • 150 block of Oak Point Lane, Longview. Monday. Residence. 
  • 1000 Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Store. 
  • 2500 block of Nicholas Boulevard, Longview. Monday. Church.

Stolen Vehicle

  • 500 block of 7th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Orange Chevrolet HHR BYV0145.

Theft

  • 100 block of Stoneway Lane, Longview. Monday. Phone. 
  • 300 block of 25th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Person allegedly trying to take tires off vehicle.

Vandalism/Malicious Mischief

  • 100 block of Nordic Drive, Longview. Windshield wipers taken from vehicle and "POS" written on dust of back window. 

Vehicle Prowl

  • 300 block of Long Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Man allegedly took cooler from a vehicle. 

