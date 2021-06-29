Police Blotter: Alleged Astoria fugitive arrested Monday by Cowlitz County deputies

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Fugitive — Cowlitz County deputies arrested Timothy Adams, 41, of Astoria, Oregon Monday on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Assault
- 3500 block of Old Lewis River Road, Woodland. Monday.
- 300 block of Donation Street, Kelso. Monday. Person allegedly charged at two people with the broken glass.
- 1500 block of Third Avenue, Longview. Monday.
- Buckeye Street and Goerig Street, Woodland. Monday. Physical fight between two men.
- 200 block of Park Road, Woodland. Monday. Report of alleged assault given.
- 128 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Monday.
Burglary
- 150 block of Oak Point Lane, Longview. Monday. Residence.
- 1000 Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Store.
- 2500 block of Nicholas Boulevard, Longview. Monday. Church.
Stolen Vehicle
- 500 block of 7th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Orange Chevrolet HHR BYV0145.
Theft
- 100 block of Stoneway Lane, Longview. Monday. Phone.
- 300 block of 25th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Person allegedly trying to take tires off vehicle.
Vandalism/Malicious Mischief
- 100 block of Nordic Drive, Longview. Windshield wipers taken from vehicle and "POS" written on dust of back window.
Vehicle Prowl
- 300 block of Long Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Man allegedly took cooler from a vehicle.