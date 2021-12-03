Police Blotter: Alleged assault on Longview's Beech Street sends man to the hospital Thursday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Theft — Kelso officers Thursday arrested Guy Gross, 36, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of second-degree theft.

Malicious mischief — Kelso officers Thursday arrested Cheryl Hill, 56, of Beaverton, Oregon, on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief.

Drugs — Longview officers Thursday arrested Jessie Wilson, 47, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, as well as contempt of court.

Fraud — A Longview resident Thursday reported being scammed out of $9,000 when purchasing items over Facebook.

Assaults

400 block of Long Avenue, Kelso. Thursday.

300 block of Beech Street, Longview. Thursday. Police report alleged male victim was transported to hospital with injuries to his face and cheek.

Burglaries

2100 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Report of fence cut and catalytic converter taken the day before.

300 Olson Road, Longview. Thursday. Saws, flooring, heat pump and tools reported stolen from residence.

200 block of Holcomb Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Break-in reported at business with items taken.

2700 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Thursday. Report of storage unit break-ins.

1200 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Jewelry, laptops and outdoor gear reported stolen from business.

Stolen vehicles

100 block of Green Acres Drive, Castle Rock. Thursday. Blue 2006 Hyundai Tucson. Left unlocked with keys inside. Car seat and lawn mower in the back seat.

200 block of Second Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. White, 1995 Subaru Legacy Wagon hatchback. Washington BLJ4094. "Dutton Restoration" written on the back, and passenger side damaged.

3000 block of Maryland Street, Longview. Thursday. Black 1996 Honda Civic two-door. Pickle sticker on the back and damage to front bumper and back right fender. Estimated worth of $2,000.

Thefts

1600 block of George Taylor Road, Silver Lake. Thursday. Report of car parts taken from known suspect.

800 block of Wood Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Report of person caught stealing from mailbox on surveillance video.

1300 block of 13th Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Catalytic converter taken from red Ford F250, with flashlight of alleged thief found under truck.

700 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Report of two tires possibly taken from dealership.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

2100 block of 42nd Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Passenger-side window and windshield of two vehicles reported broken.

5400 block of Meeker Drive, Kalama. Thursday.

300 block of 24th Avenue, Longview. Report of front window smashed.

