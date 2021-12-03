Police Blotter: Alleged assault on Longview's Beech Street sends man to the hospital Thursday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Theft — Kelso officers Thursday arrested Guy Gross, 36, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of second-degree theft.
Malicious mischief — Kelso officers Thursday arrested Cheryl Hill, 56, of Beaverton, Oregon, on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief.
Drugs — Longview officers Thursday arrested Jessie Wilson, 47, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, as well as contempt of court.
Fraud — A Longview resident Thursday reported being scammed out of $9,000 when purchasing items over Facebook.
Assaults
People are also reading…
- 400 block of Long Avenue, Kelso. Thursday.
- 300 block of Beech Street, Longview. Thursday. Police report alleged male victim was transported to hospital with injuries to his face and cheek.
Burglaries
- 2100 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Report of fence cut and catalytic converter taken the day before.
- 300 Olson Road, Longview. Thursday. Saws, flooring, heat pump and tools reported stolen from residence.
- 200 block of Holcomb Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Break-in reported at business with items taken.
- 2700 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Thursday. Report of storage unit break-ins.
- 1200 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Jewelry, laptops and outdoor gear reported stolen from business.
Stolen vehicles
- 100 block of Green Acres Drive, Castle Rock. Thursday. Blue 2006 Hyundai Tucson. Left unlocked with keys inside. Car seat and lawn mower in the back seat.
- 200 block of Second Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. White, 1995 Subaru Legacy Wagon hatchback. Washington BLJ4094. "Dutton Restoration" written on the back, and passenger side damaged.
- 3000 block of Maryland Street, Longview. Thursday. Black 1996 Honda Civic two-door. Pickle sticker on the back and damage to front bumper and back right fender. Estimated worth of $2,000.
Thefts
- 1600 block of George Taylor Road, Silver Lake. Thursday. Report of car parts taken from known suspect.
- 800 block of Wood Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Report of person caught stealing from mailbox on surveillance video.
- 1300 block of 13th Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Catalytic converter taken from red Ford F250, with flashlight of alleged thief found under truck.
- 700 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Report of two tires possibly taken from dealership.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 2100 block of 42nd Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Passenger-side window and windshield of two vehicles reported broken.
- 5400 block of Meeker Drive, Kalama. Thursday.
- 300 block of 24th Avenue, Longview. Report of front window smashed.