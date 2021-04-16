Police Blotter: Accused shoplifter pulls out knife when confronted Thursday

Editor's note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Burglary, possessing stolen property — Castle Rock officers Thursday arrested Fred Burr, 30, of Longview, on suspicion of first-degree burglary and first-degree possession of stolen property.
Burglary — Longview officers Thursday arrested Keith Byman, 32, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree burglary and first-degree criminal trespass.
Malicious mischief — Cowlitz County Sherriff's Office deputies Thursday arrested Robert Meader, 38, of Kelso, on suspicion of first-degree malicious mischief.
Assault — Longview officers Thursday arrested Eugene Nerton, 41, of South Bend, on suspicion of third-degree assault, not having a valid operating license and making a false statement.
Assault
• 3100 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Thursday. Assault occurred after someone attempted to take portable garage.
• 100 block of Buckskin Place, Longview. Thursday. Hit on head with skillet.
• 700 block of Vine Street, Kelso. Thursday. Kneed in head.
Burglary
• 1400 block of Beech Street, Longview. Thursday. Broke into yard and took items from motorhome parked in lot.
Robbery
• 200 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Male and female shoplifting, male pulled out knife when confronted.
Stolen vehicle
• 1900 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Thursday. Blue 1991 Toyota Camry. BXM0403. Zip ties securing front bumper, driver's side rear taillight cracked.
• 900 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Black 1997 Honda Civic. WA AHK3815. VIN 2HGEJ6677VH543912. Passenger side front bumper damaged.
Theft
• 500 block of Lord Street, Kelso. Thursday. Items worth $250 taken.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
• 700 block of Spencer Creek Road, Kalama. Thursday. Fence.
• 100 block of Silver Lake Acres Road, Castle Rock. Thursday. Door, iPad.
• 500 block of First Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Front door.
Vehicle prowl
• 200 block of Eli Avery Avenue, Kalama. Thursday.
• 100 Morse Park Way, Longview. Thursday. Took engine parts from red Honda Civic.