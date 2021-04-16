Police Blotter: Accused shoplifter pulls out knife when confronted Thursday

Editor's note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Burglary, possessing stolen property — Castle Rock officers Thursday arrested Fred Burr, 30, of Longview, on suspicion of first-degree burglary and first-degree possession of stolen property.

Burglary — Longview officers Thursday arrested Keith Byman, 32, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree burglary and first-degree criminal trespass.

Malicious mischief — Cowlitz County Sherriff's Office deputies Thursday arrested Robert Meader, 38, of Kelso, on suspicion of first-degree malicious mischief.

Assault — Longview officers Thursday arrested Eugene Nerton, 41, of South Bend, on suspicion of third-degree assault, not having a valid operating license and making a false statement.

Assault

• 3100 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Thursday. Assault occurred after someone attempted to take portable garage.