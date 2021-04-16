 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Blotter: Accused shoplifter pulls out knife when confronted Thursday
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Accused shoplifter pulls out knife when confronted Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Editor's note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Burglary, possessing stolen property Castle Rock officers Thursday arrested Fred Burr, 30, of Longview, on suspicion of first-degree burglary and first-degree possession of stolen property. 

Burglary — Longview officers Thursday arrested Keith Byman, 32, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree burglary and first-degree criminal trespass. 

Malicious mischief — Cowlitz County Sherriff's Office deputies Thursday arrested Robert Meader, 38, of Kelso, on suspicion of first-degree malicious mischief. 

Assault — Longview officers Thursday arrested Eugene Nerton, 41, of South Bend, on suspicion of third-degree assault, not having a valid operating license and making a false statement. 

Click here for more local crime and courts coverage

Assault

• 3100 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Thursday. Assault occurred after someone attempted to take portable garage. 

• 100 block of Buckskin Place, Longview. Thursday. Hit on head with skillet. 

• 700 block of Vine Street, Kelso. Thursday. Kneed in head. 

Burglary

• 1400 block of Beech Street, Longview. Thursday. Broke into yard and took items from motorhome parked in lot. 

Robbery

• 200 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Male and female shoplifting, male pulled out knife when confronted. 

Stolen vehicle

• 1900 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Thursday. Blue 1991 Toyota Camry. BXM0403. Zip ties securing front bumper, driver's side rear taillight cracked. 

• 900 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Black 1997 Honda Civic. WA AHK3815. VIN 2HGEJ6677VH543912. Passenger side front bumper damaged. 

Theft

• 500 block of Lord Street, Kelso. Thursday. Items worth $250 taken.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

• 700 block of Spencer Creek Road, Kalama. Thursday. Fence.

• 100 block of Silver Lake Acres Road, Castle Rock. Thursday. Door, iPad.

• 500 block of First Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Front door.

Vehicle prowl

• 200 block of Eli Avery Avenue, Kalama. Thursday. 

• 100 Morse Park Way, Longview. Thursday. Took engine parts from red Honda Civic. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Georgia governor gets challenge from former Dem

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News