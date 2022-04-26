Police Blotter: A man allegedly asleep in Fred Meyer arrested Monday in Longview

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Theft — Longview police officers Monday arrested Summer Justine Brodie, 28, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree theft, third-degree theft and obstructing a public servant.

Burglary — Longview police officers Monday arrested Keith Alan Byman, 33, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree burglary. A police report says Byman was found asleep near the Starbucks inside the Longview Fred Meyer, where he was caught trespassing the week before.

Child rape, molestation — Cowlitz County deputies Monday arrested a 44-year-old Longview man on suspicion of first-degree child rape, first-degree child molestation, sexual exploitation of a minor and two additional counts of a felony child sexual abuse charge. (Editor’s note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of crimes involving children until suspects are charged to ensure a child isn’t identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)

Fraud — A Kelso man Monday reported his bank account was drained after he gave his debit card to a friend helping him to file taxes.

Assaults

300 block of First Avenue, Kelso. Monday. A person reported being assaulted by a former co-worker on New Year's Eve.

2000 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Monday. A parent reported her daughter was jumped on the way to the bus, while school officials say the fight was planned between the two girls. The school is handling punishment.

Burglaries

100 block of Schoolhouse Road, Kelso. Monday. Report of items stolen from the yard, a shed and a barn.

1100 block of 22nd Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of a cordless drill, batteries and other items taken from an unlocked tool shed behind a fence.

Thefts

2100 block of Kalama River Road, Kalama. Monday. Report of catalytic converter taken off a Toyota 4Runner while the driver was boating.

1300 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Monday. Report of a man stealing a roughly $250 Craftsman tool set from a store and injuring a customer he pushed while fleeing.

600 block of Grade Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of a wallet stolen from a drug and alcohol class.

200 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Report of a purse stolen and a bank card possibly used.

3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Report of shoplifter.

3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Report of red mountain bike stolen.

Vehicle prowls

100 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Monday. Report of someone breaking into a black SUV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.