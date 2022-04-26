Police Blotter: A man allegedly asleep in Fred Meyer arrested Monday in Longview

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Theft — Longview police officers Monday arrested Summer Justine Brodie, 28, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree theft, third-degree theft and obstructing a public servant.
Burglary — Longview police officers Monday arrested Keith Alan Byman, 33, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree burglary. A police report says Byman was found asleep near the Starbucks inside the Longview Fred Meyer, where he was caught trespassing the week before.
Child rape, molestation — Cowlitz County deputies Monday arrested a 44-year-old Longview man on suspicion of first-degree child rape, first-degree child molestation, sexual exploitation of a minor and two additional counts of a felony child sexual abuse charge. (Editor’s note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of crimes involving children until suspects are charged to ensure a child isn’t identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)
People are also reading…
Fraud — A Kelso man Monday reported his bank account was drained after he gave his debit card to a friend helping him to file taxes.
Assaults
- 300 block of First Avenue, Kelso. Monday. A person reported being assaulted by a former co-worker on New Year's Eve.
- 2000 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Monday. A parent reported her daughter was jumped on the way to the bus, while school officials say the fight was planned between the two girls. The school is handling punishment.
Burglaries
- 100 block of Schoolhouse Road, Kelso. Monday. Report of items stolen from the yard, a shed and a barn.
- 1100 block of 22nd Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of a cordless drill, batteries and other items taken from an unlocked tool shed behind a fence.
Thefts
- 2100 block of Kalama River Road, Kalama. Monday. Report of catalytic converter taken off a Toyota 4Runner while the driver was boating.
- 1300 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Monday. Report of a man stealing a roughly $250 Craftsman tool set from a store and injuring a customer he pushed while fleeing.
- 600 block of Grade Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of a wallet stolen from a drug and alcohol class.
- 200 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Report of a purse stolen and a bank card possibly used.
- 3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Report of shoplifter.
- 3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Report of red mountain bike stolen.
Vehicle prowls
- 100 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Monday. Report of someone breaking into a black SUV.