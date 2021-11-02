Police Blotter: $4K worth of fishing gear reported taken from a Woodland boat Monday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Harassment — Kelso officers Monday arrested David Chisman, 33, of Portland, on suspicion of felony harassment, third-degree theft and driving while license suspended in the third degree.
Assault
- 1400 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Assault reported at gas station.
Stolen vehicles
- 1200 block of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Castle Rock. Oregon 711HHU.
- 700 block of Cowlitz Way, Kelso. Monday. Black 2008 Lincoln reported stolen by known suspect.
- 1300 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Monday. Blue 2003 Ford Focus. Washington BRX3280.
Thefts
- 300 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday. iPad equipment.
- 5600 block of Finch Drive, Longview. Monday. Front license plate, Washington BJR6940.
- 3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Soundbar and other electronic items.
- 900 block of Goerig Road, Woodland. Monday. Nine fishing rods and reels, estimated around $4,000, from boat.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 300 block of Gun Club Road, Woodland. Monday. Report of man on ladder disconnecting residence's security camera.
Vehicle prowls
- 200 block of Kalama River Road, Kalama. Monday. Report of wallet taken from vehicle.
- 700 block of 11th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of a man entering a work truck and taking a flare.
- 1600 block of 24th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Gardening equipment and journal reported taken Aug. 13.
- 700 block of 11th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of mobile home break in by known suspect and tools taken.