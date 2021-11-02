 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Blotter: $4K worth of fishing gear reported taken from a Woodland boat Monday
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: $4K worth of fishing gear reported taken from a Woodland boat Monday

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Harassment — Kelso officers Monday arrested David Chisman, 33, of Portland, on suspicion of felony harassment, third-degree theft and driving while license suspended in the third degree. 

Assault

  • 1400 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Assault reported at gas station.

Stolen vehicles

  • 1200 block of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Castle Rock. Oregon 711HHU.
  • 700 block of Cowlitz Way, Kelso. Monday. Black 2008 Lincoln reported stolen by known suspect.
  • 1300 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Monday. Blue 2003 Ford Focus. Washington BRX3280.

Thefts

  • 300 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday. iPad equipment. 
  • 5600 block of Finch Drive, Longview. Monday. Front license plate, Washington BJR6940.
  • 3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Soundbar and other electronic items.
  • 900 block of Goerig Road, Woodland. Monday. Nine fishing rods and reels, estimated around $4,000, from boat. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 300 block of Gun Club Road, Woodland. Monday. Report of man on ladder disconnecting residence's security camera. 

Vehicle prowls

  • 200 block of Kalama River Road, Kalama. Monday. Report of wallet taken from vehicle. 
  • 700 block of 11th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of a man entering a work truck and taking a flare. 
  • 1600 block of 24th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Gardening equipment and journal reported taken Aug. 13. 
  • 700 block of 11th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of mobile home break in by known suspect and tools taken. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Orthodox patriarch blesses shrine by 9/11 memorial

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News