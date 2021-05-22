 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Blotter: $4,000 in solar panels reported stolen Thursday from Woodland
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: $4,000 in solar panels reported stolen Thursday from Woodland

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Fugitive — Longview police Thursday arrested Cody Lee Bushek, 28, of Rainier, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice, third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass. 

Residential burglary — Kalama police Thursday arrested James W.A. Gorman-Lykken, 34, of Kelso, on suspicion of residential burglary.

Arson  Longview police Thursday arrested John David Roach, 45, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree arson.  

Drugs — Longview police Thursday arrested Benjamin James Vivian, 41, of Longview, on suspicion of delivering controlled substances and two counts of possession of felony drugs with intent. 

Burglaries

  • 4700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Thursday. 
  • 1300 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Thursday. 
  • 300 block of Scott Avenue, Woodland. Occurred in last two weeks, reported Thursday. Solar panels worth $4,000. 

Theft

  • 1900 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Thursday. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 300 block of Studebaker Spur, Castle Rock. Thursday. Mailbox damaged. 
  • 400 block of Elm Street, Kelso. Thursday. Gate kicked in. 

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'Super Blood Moon' Will Occur With Next Week's Lunar Eclipse

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News