Police Blotter: $4,000 in solar panels reported stolen Thursday from Woodland

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Fugitive — Longview police Thursday arrested Cody Lee Bushek, 28, of Rainier, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice, third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass.
Residential burglary — Kalama police Thursday arrested James W.A. Gorman-Lykken, 34, of Kelso, on suspicion of residential burglary.
Arson — Longview police Thursday arrested John David Roach, 45, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree arson.
Drugs — Longview police Thursday arrested Benjamin James Vivian, 41, of Longview, on suspicion of delivering controlled substances and two counts of possession of felony drugs with intent.
Burglaries
- 4700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Thursday.
- 1300 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Thursday.
- 300 block of Scott Avenue, Woodland. Occurred in last two weeks, reported Thursday. Solar panels worth $4,000.
Theft
- 1900 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Thursday.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 300 block of Studebaker Spur, Castle Rock. Thursday. Mailbox damaged.
- 400 block of Elm Street, Kelso. Thursday. Gate kicked in.