Police Blotter: $4,000 in solar panels reported stolen Thursday from Woodland

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Fugitive — Longview police Thursday arrested Cody Lee Bushek, 28, of Rainier, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice, third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass.

Residential burglary — Kalama police Thursday arrested James W.A. Gorman-Lykken, 34, of Kelso, on suspicion of residential burglary.

Arson — Longview police Thursday arrested John David Roach, 45, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree arson.

Drugs — Longview police Thursday arrested Benjamin James Vivian, 41, of Longview, on suspicion of delivering controlled substances and two counts of possession of felony drugs with intent.

Burglaries

4700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Thursday.

1300 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Thursday.

300 block of Scott Avenue, Woodland. Occurred in last two weeks, reported Thursday. Solar panels worth $4,000.