Police Blotter: $300 worth of groceries reported shoplifted in Woodland on Wednesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Protection order — Cowlitz County deputies Wednesday arrested Terrence Omar Hawkins, 30, of Longview, on suspicion of violating a protection order.

Burglary, theft — Longview officers Wednesday arrested Cody Jay Mathers, 28, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, third-degree theft, fourth-degree assault, interfering with reporting, driving while license suspended in the first degree and violating an ignition interlock driver's license. A dispatch call log reports Mathers allegedly was stealing catalytic converters off vehicles with another man Wednesday in the 3300 block of Washington Way in Longview.

Burglary, theft — Longview officers Wednesday arrested Joshua James Newt, 26, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.

Burglaries

200 block of Hillsdale Drive, Woodland. Wednesday. Report of storage units broken into and items taken.

900 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of man breaking into the storage unit of apartments.

Stolen vehicle

900 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Gray 1998 Honda Civic. Washington BRW9510.

Thefts

200 block of Nevada Drive, Longview. Wednesday. Report of mail stolen.

200 block of Roake Avenue, Castle Rock. Wednesday.

900 block of Mill Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of AirPods taken.

1700 block of Pacific Avenue, Woodland. Wednesday. Report of $300 worth of groceries shoplifted.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

100 block of Davidson Avenue, Woodland. Wednesday. Report of business window broken.

Vehicle prowl

1100 block of Whalen Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Report of two missing guns: A Winchester Wildcat .22 rifle and a Brazilian 20-gauge shotgun.

