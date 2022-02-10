Police Blotter: $300 worth of groceries reported shoplifted in Woodland on Wednesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Protection order — Cowlitz County deputies Wednesday arrested Terrence Omar Hawkins, 30, of Longview, on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Burglary, theft — Longview officers Wednesday arrested Cody Jay Mathers, 28, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, third-degree theft, fourth-degree assault, interfering with reporting, driving while license suspended in the first degree and violating an ignition interlock driver's license. A dispatch call log reports Mathers allegedly was stealing catalytic converters off vehicles with another man Wednesday in the 3300 block of Washington Way in Longview.
Burglary, theft — Longview officers Wednesday arrested Joshua James Newt, 26, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.
Burglaries
- 200 block of Hillsdale Drive, Woodland. Wednesday. Report of storage units broken into and items taken.
- 900 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of man breaking into the storage unit of apartments.
Stolen vehicle
- 900 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Gray 1998 Honda Civic. Washington BRW9510.
Thefts
- 200 block of Nevada Drive, Longview. Wednesday. Report of mail stolen.
- 200 block of Roake Avenue, Castle Rock. Wednesday.
- 900 block of Mill Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of AirPods taken.
- 1700 block of Pacific Avenue, Woodland. Wednesday. Report of $300 worth of groceries shoplifted.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 100 block of Davidson Avenue, Woodland. Wednesday. Report of business window broken.
Vehicle prowl
- 1100 block of Whalen Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Report of two missing guns: A Winchester Wildcat .22 rifle and a Brazilian 20-gauge shotgun.