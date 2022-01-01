Police Blotter: .22 rifle stolen from Longview home Wednesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Failure to register — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday arrested Robert Donald Burnett, 43, of Longview, on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender.

Unlawful possession of a firearm — Longview police on Wednesday arrested Michael Angelo Salaz Senior, 40, of Longview, on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm and having a loaded pistol in a vehicle.

Theft, possession of stolen property — Longview police on Wednesday arrested Jeffrey Donald Sturdevant, 32, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree possession of stolen property and five counts of third-degree theft.

Burglary

900 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. .22 rifle.

Stolen vehicles

500 block of Ragland Road, Longview. Wednesday. Blue 2004 Dodge Neon. WA BTG0912.

1000 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Black 2006 Toyota Sequoia. WA BMU0998.

Thefts

1500 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Rear tire.

1000 block of Dale Street, Woodland. Wednesday.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

300 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Beer can thrown at car.

Vehicle prowls

2000 block of Abernathy Creek Road, Longview. Wednesday. Camo backpack with GPS unit, three knives, wallet and other items.

1700 block of Blacktail Lane, Woodland. Wednesday.

