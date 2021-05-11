Police Blotter: 18-year-old Longview man arrested on first-degree child rape Monday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Fugitive — Kalama officers Monday arrested Sarah Langford, 29, of Longview on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice and driving while license is suspended in the third degree.
Rape of a child — Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office deputies Monday arrested an 18-year-old Longview man on suspicion of first-degree child rape.
Fraud — A suspect cashed a check twice, first through mobile deposit, then at a Longview store.
Assault
• 1500 block of Hazel Dell Road, Castle Rock. Monday.
• 4600 block of Pennsylvania Street, Longview. Monday.
• 1500 block of First Street, Kelso. Monday.
• Ocean Beach Highway and 32nd Avenue, Longview. Monday.
Burglary
• 1000 block of Schaffran Road, Castle Rock. Monday. Broke into garage and house and took Michael Jordan and Ken Griffey rookie cards, silver coins, 1991 Rose Bowl ring, totaling an estimated $5,000.
Stolen vehicle
• 900 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Monday. Black 2008 Chevy Impala with chrome rims.
Theft
• 200 block of Virginia Street, Kelso. Monday. Ladder from back of truck.
• 100 block of Niblett Way, Longview. Monday. Mail.
• 300 block of Vivian Road, Kalama. Monday. Fire pit.
• 200 block of Teresa Way, Kelso. Monday. Lock box with money.
• 700 block of Sunnyside Street, Kelso. Monday. Charter arms 0.38 special revolver, serial 1317222, pink frame, silver barrel, black grips.
• 200 block of 25th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Someone used food card without owner's permission.
• 1200 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Money.
• 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Monday. Drone landed near Walmart and not recovered.
• 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Monday. Suspect swapping tags on items at a store.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
• 1100 block of Mount Saint Helens Way, Castle Rock. Monday. Motorcycle fuel line cut, back tire flat.
• 500 block of Pine Way, Kelso. Monday. Slashed tires.
Vehicle prowl
• 1000 block of Seventh Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Car wash gift certificates taken.