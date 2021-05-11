Police Blotter: 18-year-old Longview man arrested on first-degree child rape Monday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Fugitive — Kalama officers Monday arrested Sarah Langford, 29, of Longview on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice and driving while license is suspended in the third degree.

Rape of a child — Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office deputies Monday arrested an 18-year-old Longview man on suspicion of first-degree child rape.

Fraud — A suspect cashed a check twice, first through mobile deposit, then at a Longview store.

Assault

• 1500 block of Hazel Dell Road, Castle Rock. Monday.

• 4600 block of Pennsylvania Street, Longview. Monday.

• 1500 block of First Street, Kelso. Monday.

• Ocean Beach Highway and 32nd Avenue, Longview. Monday.

Burglary