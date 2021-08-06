Police Blotter: 10 vehicle prowl reports in Cowlitz County Thursday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Assault — Kelso officers Friday arrested Christopher Smith, 30, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and second-degree theft.
Fraud — A Longview man alleged someone used his information to obtain utilities in Texas and never paid the more than $600 bill.
Assault
- 1700 block of Spirit Lake Highway, Castle Rock. Thursday.
- 1100 block of First Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Jumped and hit in head.
- 200 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Person trying to assault someone because she allegedly hit her dog.
- 900 block of Cedar Street, Kelso. Thursday. Hit with hammer.
- 300 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Hit in face.
- 15th Avenue and Fir Street, Longview. Thursday. Driver threw items out vehicle and hit a man.
Burglary
- 1000 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Computer.
Stolen vehicles
- 100 block of Adams Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Tan 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Washington BRX3044. McCord license plate frames. Key was inside the truck and locked.
- 200 block of Holcomb Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Black 2016 Ford Expedition reported stolen and recovered.
- 1600 block of Delaware Street, Longview. Thursday. Black 2014 Toyota Tacoma taken from garage. Black canopy and black wheels.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 100 block of Kirkland Road, Longview. Thursday. Lug nuts broken on tires and anti-lock-break lines unplugged.
- 600 block of Pine Way, Kelso. Thursday. Video of suspect using markers on vehicle.
- 1900 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Rocks thrown into Cowlitz County Health Department windows, estimated $5,000 in damage.
Vehicle prowls
- Nighthatch Drive and Canvasback Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Three people wearing hoodies and trying to open car doors.
- 100 block of Alameda Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Wallet.
- 200 block of Boardwalk Way, Kelso. Thursday. Black 2013 Glock 23 firearm missing from unlocked vehicle. Serial CKM729, .40 caliber.
- 100 block of Indigo Court, Kelso. Thursday.
- 200 block of Adams Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Nothing taken.
- 100 block of Radcliffe Road, Kelso. Thursday. Rifled through car.
- 70 block of Nighthatch Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Smith and Wesson Shield Performance Center M&P firearm. Serial JML5666. Estimated $626 value.
- 100 Rainbow Way, Kelso. Thursday. Wallet with Social Security card and debit card.
- 100 Modesto Drive, Kelso. Thursday.
- 600 block of Commerce Avenue. Thursday. Report of man trying to enter vehicle with large knife.