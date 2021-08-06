 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Blotter: 10 vehicle prowl reports in Cowlitz County Thursday
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: 10 vehicle prowl reports in Cowlitz County Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault — Kelso officers Friday arrested Christopher Smith, 30, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and second-degree theft. 

Fraud — A Longview man alleged someone used his information to obtain utilities in Texas and never paid the more than $600 bill. 

Assault

  • 1700 block of Spirit Lake Highway, Castle Rock. Thursday.
  • 1100 block of First Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Jumped and hit in head. 
  • 200 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Person trying to assault someone because she allegedly hit her dog.
  • 900 block of Cedar Street, Kelso. Thursday. Hit with hammer.
  • 300 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Hit in face.
  • 15th Avenue and Fir Street, Longview. Thursday. Driver threw items out vehicle and hit a man. 

Burglary

  • 1000 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Computer. 

Stolen vehicles

  • 100 block of Adams Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Tan 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Washington BRX3044. McCord license plate frames. Key was inside the truck and locked. 
  • 200 block of Holcomb Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Black 2016 Ford Expedition reported stolen and recovered. 
  • 1600 block of Delaware Street, Longview. Thursday. Black 2014 Toyota Tacoma taken from garage. Black canopy and black wheels.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 100 block of Kirkland Road, Longview. Thursday. Lug nuts broken on tires and anti-lock-break lines unplugged. 
  • 600 block of Pine Way, Kelso. Thursday. Video of suspect using markers on vehicle. 
  • 1900 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Rocks thrown into Cowlitz County Health Department windows, estimated $5,000 in damage. 

Vehicle prowls

  • Nighthatch Drive and Canvasback Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Three people wearing hoodies and trying to open car doors. 
  • 100 block of Alameda Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Wallet.
  • 200 block of Boardwalk Way, Kelso. Thursday. Black 2013 Glock 23 firearm missing from unlocked vehicle. Serial CKM729, .40 caliber. 
  • 100 block of Indigo Court, Kelso. Thursday. 
  • 200 block of Adams Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Nothing taken.
  • 100 block of Radcliffe Road, Kelso. Thursday. Rifled through car.
  • 70 block of Nighthatch Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Smith and Wesson Shield Performance Center M&P firearm. Serial JML5666. Estimated $626 value.
  • 100 Rainbow Way, Kelso. Thursday. Wallet with Social Security card and debit card. 
  • 100 Modesto Drive, Kelso. Thursday. 
  • 600 block of Commerce Avenue. Thursday. Report of man trying to enter vehicle with large knife.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey to require masks in schools

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man arrested after Wednesday SWAT standoff to be charged with assault, harming police dog
Crime and Courts

Man arrested after Wednesday SWAT standoff to be charged with assault, harming police dog

A Wednesday night press release from the Cowlitz County Sheriff's department said the 55-year-old man will be charged with second degree assault from the initial incident, then with two counts of second degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault, felony harassment, harming a police dog, obstructing a law enforcement officers and resisting arrest stemming from the standoff. His name will be released when he is booked. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News