Police asking for help identifying driver in fatal Woodland hit-and-run that sent car into lake

WOODLAND — Interstate 5 southbound was slowed down for several hours Thursday morning near milepost 21 after a fatal hit-and-run crash put one car into Horseshoe Lake. The male driver who died has not yet been identified pending family notification. Police are asking for the public's help finding the other driver who fled the scene.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn, the crash occurred around 6:20 a.m. when a dark-colored SUV travelling in the far left lane struck another car in the middle lane. The car in the middle lane "departed the roadway to the right over a frontage road and landed on its top in the lake with the driver entrapped," he said.

Finn said the first officers on scene went into the lake, but were unable to free the male driver. Divers were called in and got the man out of the car, then provided CPR at the scene. The man was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, but Finn said police were notified a short time later he died of his injuries. There did not appear to be anyone else in the car, Finn said.

"It's unknown if he drowned or if he had other injures that caused the fatality," Finn said. "That is under investigation."

Detectives then shut down all lanes of the highway for about 20 minutes around 8 a.m. to check for evidence. All lanes were reopened by 8:30 a.m., but Finn said traffic had stacked up significantly in that time and it will take some time for traffic to clear.

Law enforcement is asking for the public's help in finding the other car involved. The dark colored SUV with significant damage to the front passenger side fled southbound, Finn said. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant dash cam footage is asked to call the Washington State Patrol. Anyone with dash cams who were travelling southbound near milepost 21 between 6:15 and 6:30 Thursday morning is asked to review that footage for a dark-colored SUV.

Lakeshore Drive also is expected to be closed for an extended period of time, according to Finn, as the investigation around the lake is completed and the car is extracted from the lake.

